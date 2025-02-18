January is generally viewed as a difficult time for soccer players to switch teams — especially if they are moving to a team in a different country. No one told this to Omar Marmoush though.

The Egyptian forward has fitted seamlessly into the Manchester City set-up after leaving Germany’s Eintracht Frankfurt in January 2025. His first-half hat-trick in City’s 4-0 Premier League victory Newcastle United certainly points to this.

“Marmoush did really well in Germany, a player with his quality and pace, I was pleased with the way he scored. Against Leyton Orient (in the FA Cup) he missed chances, but (against Newcastle) in the final third he was really good,” said City manager Pep Guardiola on the impact of his new recruit.

“We knew that sooner or later he would score goals, he is a good finisher. Of course, he has to improve,” Guardiola said.

Marmoush’s Premier League move was a great pre-birthday present for the Egyptian, who turned 26 on 7 February 2025. After some promising displays for his new team, it finally clicked for him on fifth outing for the English champions as he showed his true quality with his treble against the Magpies.

Those three goals, which came in just 14 minutes, represented Marmoush’s maiden career hat-trick. Although it was a swift and sensational trio of strikes, former Liverpool and Southampton star Sadio Mane still holds the record for the fastest Premier League hat-trick. His 2014/15 season trio of goals for Southampton came in just two minutes and 56 seconds.

Comparisons

Nevertheless, Marmoush has shown similar quality to his fellow African. He has even drawn comparisons to compatriot Mohamed Salah after his impressive displays in Germany, where he has also turned out for the likes of Wolfsburg, St Pauli and Stuttgart.

Despite these comparisons, Salah has previously said his compatriot deserves to develop on his own, without being compared to him. Salah is currently one of the best players in the world and the greatest Egyptian to play in the Premier League.

“There are not many players from Egypt and the Arab countries who went to Europe and fought for success, and Marmoush is one of them,” Salah said.

“I want people to stop comparing him to me, saying he will be the ‘new Salah and will do what he did and surpass it’. That will put him under pressure all the time and will not help the player,” Marmoush’s compatriot said.

“You compare him to a player who has been very successful over the past years, but he is still starting his career. Let him live his experience and be happy with it. Comparisons will not benefit him. Let him do something of his own and in his own direction, away from my career,” Salah said.

Being compared to Salah is obviously a compliment for Marmoush. But it can also have a negative effect. Just look back to Frenchman Samir Nasri, the former Marseille, Arsenal and City midfielder who was touted as the next Zinedine Zidane.

Memorable career

Though Nasri had a memorable career, the label of being Zidane’s replacement constantly weighed heavily on his shoulders and probably deprived him of reaching his full potential — because people had already chosen his destination for him.

Guardiola has warned Marmoush to take such compliments with a pinch of salt, as he will also have to do when he is inevitably critiqued.

Omar Marmoush of Manchester City celebrates scoring against Newcastle United, in Manchester on 15 February 2025. (Photo: EPA-EFE/Adam Vaughan)

“Hopefully he can handle the biggest compliments that are coming. It’s non-stop,” stated Guardiola.

“It’s so simple, when you play well everyone adapts quickly, but when you don’t play well, you need time. It’s not difficult,” said the Spanish tactician.

“When we played against Chelsea, he played well and we won. He’s a player that we missed, his movements in behind and his pace. He likes to attack the space.”

Marmoush is still the second-highest scorer in the Bundesliga — with 15 goals to Harry Kane’s 21 (despite departing the league a month ago).

The Egyptian will be pivotal as City attempt to overturn their 3-2 European Champions League playoff deficit to reigning champions Real Madrid on Wednesday, 19 February. DM