The US chargé d’affaires to South Africa, Dana Brown, will attend the Group of 20 (G20) foreign ministers’ meeting in Johannesburg this week, as US Secretary of State Marco Rubio’s representative.

Rubio cocked a snook at the G20 when he announced that he would not attend the heads of state summit in November. His decision to boycott the summit seemed to indicate that he would also not attend the preparatory meeting of the G20 foreign ministers in Johannesburg on 20 and 21 February.

In a 6 February post on X, Rubio bluntly criticised South Africa for its land reform policies.

He said: “I will NOT attend the G20 summit in Johannesburg. South Africa is doing very bad things. Expropriating private property. Using G20 to promote solidarity, equality and sustainability.”

Rubio further equated South Africa’s G20 presidency theme of solidarity, equality and sustainability, with US diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) policies and climate change, both of which are anathema to US President Donald Trump’s administration.

“My job is to advance America’s national interests, not waste taxpayer money or coddle anti-Americanism,” he continued.

Rubio’s accusations followed Trump’s repeated claims, without evidence, on social media that South Africa is arbitrarily seizing land under its new Expropriation Act.

On 7 February, Trump ordered that all funding to SA be cut in response to the Act and South Africa’s case against Israel at the International Court of Justice. Trump said his administration would also prioritise the resettlement of Afrikaner refugees “who are victims of unjust racial discrimination”.

Pretoria has categorically denied the claims of “race-based discrimination” against Afrikaners.

A US mission spokesperson confirmed Brown would attend the G20 foreign ministers’ meeting this week.

“These meetings are an opportunity to ensure that global economic cooperation and investment serve America’s priorities,” added the spokesperson.

Brown served as deputy ambassador to former US ambassador to SA Reuben Brigety, who resigned in November 2024. She took over as acting chief of mission when Brigety left his post in January and will remain in the position until Trump appoints a new ambassador.

In a post on X on Tuesday, Department of International Relations and Cooperation (Dirco) head of public diplomacy Clayson Monyela confirmed the US would be represented at the meeting by a senior diplomat, but stopped short of naming Brown.

Monyela said the move to send a senior diplomat was “not unusual” for plurilateral and multilateral gatherings.

He added that all G20 countries and invited guests had confirmed their participation at this week’s high-level meeting.

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi and Russia’s Sergey Lavrov are among those who have publicly confirmed their attendance, Daily Maverick reported.

Monyela also said that US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent would attend the G20 finance ministers and central bank governors meeting in Cape Town next week. DM