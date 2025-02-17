If you are struggling to find a job despite impressive grades you’re not alone.

Research carried out by a group of Harvard researchers and Robert Moesta, CEO of The Re-wired Group, discovered why searching for the “perfect” job might be holding you back. After a decade of interviews with more than 1,000 individuals, Harvard researchers concluded that finding employment that leads to progress is more important than the “perfect” job.

These insights are detailed in the book Job Moves.

Michael Horn, co-author of Job Moves and lecturer at Harvard, says the first step to navigating the job market is self-discovery. Identify what truly energises you, what activities fuel your passion and which ones drain it? Assess your skills and strengths: Are they in sync with what fires you up?

Once you have clarity, create multiple scenarios or career paths that fit your priorities.

This shift in mindset frees you from chasing the illusion of a single “perfect” job and instead opens the door to diverse opportunities for progress and fulfilment.

South Africa’s job market poses unique challenges.

Psychologist Mapule Moroke, from the University of the Witwatersrand, highlights that one in three graduates aged 15 to 34 is unemployed. There are a few issues: the country produces more graduates than the job market can absorb; there is a significant mismatch between academic qualifications and the skills demanded by employers; sectors that were booming when students began their studies may now be saturated.

Thus, Moroke stresses the importance of adaptability. Unrealistic expectations about immediate job satisfaction can prevent progress, while building a sustainable career requires flexibility, time and patience.

She echoes Horn’s advice to slow down, identify personal priorities and avoid narrowing your job search to the perfect match.

Accepting a role that offers growth, that allows you to move forward towards your goal, even if it’s not your dream job, can be a strategic move. Over time, as you gain experience and new skills, you can move closer to your original aspirations – or even discover new passions along the way.

Horn recommends conducting informative interviews with professionals in your field of interest. These conversations provide valuable insights into the realities of a particular career, the skills required and the challenges you might face.

Moroke adds that the media might glamorise some professions, glossing over the dedication, sacrifices and continuous learning needed to get ahead. Staying informed about industry trends can help you set realistic expectations and avoid future disappointments.

Discovering a career that perfectly aligns with your passion is rare – be open to constructive feedback in an interview and take on board relevant advice, expand your skills and embrace new experiences.

Moroko is often asked how one chooses between studying in a specialised field or a more general one; and the decision should be based on self-awareness and personal circumstances.

If you have a strong support system, you might afford to take more risks; if not, prioritise stability while exploring your passions as side projects. Horn suggests that it doesn’t have to be an either-or scenario – you can balance a secure career with side hustles or hobbies that excite you or vice versa.

As life evolves, so do your priorities and what matters at 20 might differ significantly by 30. Changes like retrenchment, shifting family responsibilities or a desire for better work-life balance may prompt career adjustments. You might transition from a full-time role with limited autonomy to freelance work offering more flexibility. No job will be perfect in every aspect; success comes from the trade-offs you’re willing to make based on your priorities at different stages in your career.

Moroke also advises to dream big: good grades might open doors beyond your current horizon. Embrace new challenges, upgrade your skill set continuously and remain adaptable to market demands. Don’t confine your career aspirations to a narrow path. No job will make you happy all the time, but finding the right fit can ensure you feel fulfilled and happy most of the time. DM