UN seeks $6 billion to ease hunger catastrophe in Sudan

GENEVA, Feb 17 (Reuters) - U.N. officials on Monday asked for $6 billion for Sudan this year from donors to help ease what they called the world's worst ever hunger catastrophe and the mass displacement of people brought on by civil war.
UN seeks $6 billion to ease hunger catastrophe in Sudan People walk near their tents at a camp for people displaced due to fighting in Sinja town of Sennar State, established at Al-Huri, Gedaref city, eastern Sudan, 24 July 2024. According to UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA), over 136,000 people fled Sennar since 24 June 2024 due to conflict between the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF). US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in a statement on 23 July 2024 that the US has invited the two fighting sides in Sudan to participate in ceasefire talks co-hosted by Switzerland and Saudi Arabia on 14 August 'to reach a nationwide cessation of violence, enabling humanitarian access to all those in need'. The leader of Sudanese RSF Mohamed Hamdan Daglo on 24 July announced on his X (formerly Twitter) account the participation in the US-mediated ceasefire talks in Switzerland, expressing support for reaching 'a peaceful, negotiated political solution that restores the country to civilian rule and the path of democratic transition'. According to the International Organization for Migration (IOM) figures, 10,594,576 individuals are internally displaced in Sudan, including 7,794,480 individuals displaced since the outbreak of armed conflict between the SAF and RSF on 15 April 2023. EPA-EFE/STR
Reuters
By Reuters
17 Feb 2025
  • Appeal represents 40% increase from 2024 amid tight budgets
  • UN plan is most ambitious globally, aiming to reach 21 mln people
  • Famine conditions already present in five locations

By Emma Farge

The U.N. appeal represents a rise of more than 40% from last year's for Sudan at a time when aid budgets around the world are under strain, partly due to a pause in funding announced by U.S. President Donald Trump last month that has affected life-saving programs across the globe.

The U.N. says the funds are necessary because the impact of the 22-month war between Sudan's army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) - that has already displaced a fifth of its population and stoked severe hunger among around half its population - looks set to worsen.

World Food Programme chief Cindy McCain, speaking via video to a room full of diplomats in Geneva, said: "Sudan is now the epicentre of the world's largest and most severe hunger crisis ever."

She did not provide figures but Sudan's total population currently stands at about 48 million people. Among previous world famines, the Bengal Famine of 1943 claimed between 2 million and 3 million lives, according to several estimates, while millions are believed to have died in the Great Chinese Famine of 1959-61.

Famine conditions have been reported in at least five locations in Sudan, including displacement camps in Darfur, a U.N. statement said, and this was set to worsen with continued fighting and the collapse of basic services.

"This is a humanitarian crisis that is truly unprecedented in its scale and its gravity and it demands a response unprecedented in scale and intent," U.N. Emergency Relief Coordinator Tom Fletcher said.

One of the famine-stricken camps was attacked by the RSF last week as the paramilitary group tries to tighten its grip on its Darfur stronghold.

While some aid agencies say they have received waivers from Washington to provide aid in Sudan, uncertainty remains on the extent of coverage for providing famine relief.

The U.N. plan aims to reach nearly 21 million people within the country, making it the most ambitious humanitarian response so far for 2025, and requires $4.2 billion - the rest being for those displaced by the conflict.

(Reporting by Emma Farge; Editing by David Holmes and Angus MacSwan)

Comments

Rod MacLeod Feb 18, 2025, 08:53 AM

Cyril? Any interest in helping out here? Yes? No? Feel like taking on the RSF? Guess the late night Johnny Walker boys just don't have any mineral interest in the Sudan, eh? Or maybe because the Iranians aren't offering any financial incentives here?

Rod MacLeod Feb 18, 2025, 08:56 AM

And another thing - this DWARFS Gaza, by the way. Where is the DM flurry of outraged articles? Or are we just academically selective in our reproaches, but not necessarily pre-occupied with issues around Semite "aggressors"?