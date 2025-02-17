In the past decade, environmental, social and governance (ESG) concerns have risen to the top of the global mining sector’s corporate agenda.

Historically, few industries have left such a trail of environmental destruction and social dislocation in their wake, and 21st-century governments, investors and the wider public have called it to task to clean up its act.

The concept of diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) – ESG’s cousin – has also become a feature of an industry that has long been linked to notions of hypermasculinity and, in South Africa’s case, was a bedrock of white rule. However, is US President Donald Trump and his far-right administration now detonating explosives at the coalface of these initiatives?

Mining executives who spoke to Daily Maverick on the sidelines of the recent Mining Indaba in Cape Town said this is not the case, noting that the decarbonisation drive to contain rapid climate change is global and major markets such as the EU are still forcing the issue with regulatory frameworks such as green tariffs.

“The reasons that mining companies have embarked on various ESG initiatives are as true today as they were before and as they will be in the future,” said Rohitesh Dhawan, chief executive of the International Council on Mining and Metals (ICMM).

“These are things that are immune to short-term political cycles. And the commitments that people made were not based on the current political climate. They were made on the basis of what made business sense and what will make business sense in the future.”

The ICMM has two dozen company members that represent about a third of the global metals and mining sector, and these members commit to certain principles.

About DEI, which has become a swear word to Maga Republicans, Dhawan said: “The reason our companies have committed to leading actions on DEI is because it makes good business sense and it happens to be the right thing to do. By having a more diverse workforce, by increasing the participation of women in mining, you are seeing benefits to the business.”

It just makes sense not to exclude half of your potential labour pool and this extends from the C-suite to the mining shafts.

“We have anecdotal evidence – we don’t have the firm data yet – that coal trucks driven by women perform better when it comes to safety and the efficiency of tyres and brakes than coal trucks driven by men,” Dhawan said.

His views were echoed by other mining executives at the indaba. Said Gold Fields chief executive Mike Fraser: “I think what you have to be very clear about is why you are doing ESG, why you are managing diversity, why you are decarbonising your business. It’s about managing risks and taking advantage of opportunities to create a better ecosystem for the business.

“For us at Gold Fields, we are very clear about why we are doing it, why we are making these investments and decisions. It’s not about satisfying anybody externally – it is about running a good business.”

In South Africa, for example, Gold Fields’ solar power plant at its South Deep mine makes economic sense as Eskom’s tariffs surge. This is a key reason the country’s mining sector is on a renewable energy drive – a reflection of global trends.

Rich dividends from green energy

The industry – with notable exceptions such as coal – also stands to reap rich dividends from the green energy transition.

The business case is ironclad: decarbonisation is simply not possible without the likes of copper, cobalt, lithium, platinum group metals and even tin. And these resources cannot be produced without mining. So, the global mining sector has become a cheerleader of renewable energy.

Extreme weather events are also a rapidly rising risk to mining operations. Sibanye-Stillwater had to temporarily shut its Montana mines in the US in 2022 after a massive flood. And in 2024, Gold Fields’ global operations were severely impacted by once-in-a-century rains in Australia and the coldest winter in 70 years in Chile.

Still, there are Trumpian storm clouds brewing on the industry’s ESG horizon. Trump halted the enforcement of the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act (FCPA) on 10 February, in effect gutting a law that prevents US companies – including those with secondary US listings – from bribing foreign officials to advance their business interests.

In May 2022, ICMM member Glencore pleaded guilty and agreed to pay more than $1.1-billion to resolve the US government’s probe into its violations of the FCPA and a commodity price manipulation scheme.

“The scope of this criminal bribery scheme is staggering,” US attorney Damian Williams for the Southern District of New York was quoted as saying at the time.

“Glencore paid bribes to secure oil contracts. Glencore paid bribes to avoid government audits. Glencore bribed judges to make lawsuits disappear. At bottom, Glencore paid bribes to make money – hundreds of millions of dollars. And it did so with the approval, and even encouragement, of its top executives.”

The Trump administration maintains that the act undermines US businesses abroad by creating “an uneven playing field” – a case of a mafia state enabling mafia companies. Corruption is a concept Trump grasps.

How many mining and oil companies in regions like Africa, where extractive industries have long been linked to corruption oiled by fragile states, will not see this as a golden opportunity to bribe their way to resource wealth? The “G” in ESG stands for governance and it will surely suffer from this stroke of Trump’s pen.

One cannot paint entire industries with the same brush, but the floodgates have been opened and the playing field is now stacked against honest companies. And the scramble for green metals – the pursuit of the “E” – will be tainted by the stench of corruption. DM

This story first appeared in our weekly Daily Maverick 168 newspaper, which is available countrywide for R35.