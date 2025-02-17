Daily Maverick
Russia fines Google for YouTube clip telling Russian troops how to surrender, TASS says

MOSCOW, Feb 17 (Reuters) - A Russian court has fined Alphabet's GOOGL.O Google 3.8 million roubles ($41,530) for hosting content on YouTube that included videos instructing Russian soldiers how to surrender, Russia's TASS news agency reported on Monday.
Reuters
By Reuters
17 Feb 2025
Russia has for several years ordered foreign technology platforms to remove content it deems illegal, such as what it calls "fakes" about the war in Ukraine, issuing small but persistent fines when it sees failures to comply.

Google did not immediately respond to an emailed request for comment.

Critics accuse the Russian authorities of deliberately disrupting YouTube's download speeds to prevent Russians from viewing content on it which is critivcal of President Vladimir Putin and his government.

Russia denies that, saying the issues are caused by Google's own failure to upgrade equipment, a charge disputed by the company and technology experts.

Putin in December accused Google of being a tool used by the U.S. government to score political points.

(Reporting by Reuters; Writing by Alexander MarrowEditing by Andrew Osborn)

