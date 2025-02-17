Johannesburg is in the grip of a deepening water crisis, with residents enduring prolonged outages, fuelling public outrage and demands for urgent action. The situation has been exacerbated by a series of power failures, further straining a water network already plagued by ageing infrastructure and persistent leaks.

As Democratic Alliance Councillor Neuren Pietersen said about Rand Water and Johannesburg Water updates, “One cannot call it news as there is nothing new.”

Last Tuesday, 11 February, a total power failure at the Emfuleni substation – which supplies Rand Water’s Vereeniging Water Treatment Plant – disrupted operations at the Forest Hill and Eikenhof pump stations. The Eikenhof station, which distributes treated water from southern Gauteng, feeds about two-thirds of Johannesburg.

Although power was restored, the disruption, combined with already strained reservoirs due to leaks and high consumption in hot weather, worsened existing shortages.

Read more: Gauteng high court shut as mass Joburg water cuts hit again

“The Johannesburg Water system was already strained, and once you have acute events in an already vulnerable system, any disturbance in the system creates a strain in the existing available resources,” the water entity told Daily Maverick.

Joburg Water said the disruption severely affected the system’s recovery and estimated that within seven days, systems would have stabilised and the water supply would be fully restored. Many of the systems that had been affected had since recovered, provided that there were no further acute disruptions.

“As long as demand is not reduced, recovery will be difficult and slow and requires aggressive interventions and configuration changes in the system to regularise different parts of the system,” said spokesperson for Joburg Water Nombuso Shabalala.

Systems that were still affected and recovering. Areas where there was no reported water supply were being closely monitored, including the Crosby, Brixton, Hursthill (part of the Commando System), Berea, Forest Hill, Lenasia and Orange Farm systems, South Hills and Parktown.

On Sunday, 16 February, another power outage struck Rand Water's Lethabo Raw Water Pumping Station, halting the flow of raw water to the Vereeniging plant. While Eskom addressed the issue, Rand Water cautioned that restoring full pumping capacity at Amanzimtoti, Eikenhof and Zwartkopjes stations would take hours.

The outage further affected areas across Johannesburg, including Yeoville and Eikenhof, along with Benoni, Vereeniging, Vanderbijlpark and Sasolburg.

Johannesburg Water has acknowledged the severe strain on its systems, leading to reduced reservoir and tower levels, necessitating nightly “throttling” (reducing water pressure) in some areas to manage demand.

DA lays charges with Human Rights Commission

Last Thursday, 13 February, DA Johannesburg East constituency head Jack Bloom MPL laid a complaint with the South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) over the prolonged water shortages. The complaint included hundreds of testimonials from residents detailing the severe impact of the crisis.

This followed DA Gauteng shadow MEC for infrastructure Nico de Jager’s call on Minister of Public Works and Infrastructure Dean Macpherson to prioritise Gauteng municipalities in his infrastructure support programme.

“The constant blame-shifting between Rand Water, Eskom and City Power must end,” said De Jager .“What residents need is decisive action and proper contingency planning.”

The DA has also urged the Gauteng provincial government to declare the crisis an emergency and implement immediate interventions to protect residents’ access to water.

“The situation demands more than crisis management; it requires a complete overhaul of how our water infrastructure is managed and maintained,” De Jager said.

Public outcry and civil society response

On Friday, 14 February, the Joburg Crisis Alliance (JCA) called for urgent municipal accountability, highlighting that several areas had been without water for weeks, even before the latest electrical failures.

“The absence of water at the taps for so many residents, for such long periods, does constitute a human rights violation and thus the call by the DA to take this matter to the SAHRC is correct,” the JCA said in a statement on Friday. “The SAHRC must intervene speedily in this matter.”

The alliance also criticised Johannesburg mayor Dada Morero for a lack of visibility and leadership, saying that “during such dire circumstances, the mayor is expected to be on the ground directing relief efforts. Instead, community organisations and civil society have had to step in.”

Residents queue for water in Swazi Township, Daveyton, Ekurhuleni. (Photo: Gallo Images / OJ Koloti)

Meanwhile, on Monday, the Association of Water and Sanitation Institutes of South Africa (Awsisa) expressed deep concern over the worsening state of South Africa’s water sector.

“Despite receiving various grants from the national government, municipalities are failing to invest in and maintain their water infrastructure, leading to a significant loss of water,” Awsisa said on 17 February.

Dr Ferrial Adam, executive manager of WaterCAN – an initiative of Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (Outa) – said the situation had been mismanaged with poor communication and a lack of leadership from city officials.

“The real issue is our crumbling infrastructure, which urgently needs repairs and replacement,” Adam said.

“Blaming demand is a weak excuse when people have had no water for days. The city must address leaks instead of relying on ineffective short-term solutions like water tankers.”

According to Joburg Water’s latest figures, 26.5% of the treated drinking water it buys from Rand Water is lost daily through physical leaks and burst pipes — largely due to ageing infrastructure.

This means that 463 million litres of clean drinking water are being lost daily due to physical causes alone, enough to fill 185 Olympic-sized swimming pools.

Read more: Water everywhere but not a drop to drink — how unchecked leaks exacerbate Johannesburg’s water crisis

Continued calls to ramp up infrastructure budget

Joburg Water’s Asset Management Plan recommends renewing 2% of the city’s water infrastructure annually, but due to funding shortages, only 0.9% is being renewed.

The city has previously reported facing a R27-billion infrastructure backlog, with water mains replacement alone estimated at R3.3-billion. The utility’s R1.2-billion capital budget is insufficient, and with 26% of infrastructure nearing the end of its lifespan within a decade, R3.1-billion is needed annually for upgrades.

Read more: With a R27bn infrastructure upgrades backlog, Joburg Water takes financial reins back from city

WaterCAN reiterated its call for the city to ring-fence funding for water and sanitation infrastructure and maintenance to ensure long-term solutions rather than temporary fixes.

WaterCAN handed a petition calling for a huge increase in the Joburg Water capital expenditure budget to the speaker of the City of Johannesburg Council, ActionSA’s Nobuhle Mthembu, at the end of January. The hope is that the city will table its petition in the next council meeting on 26 February.

Daily Maverick asked Rand Water if there were any plans or ongoing projects aimed at enhancing resilience against similar disruptions (upgrading infrastructure or diversifying energy sources) on Friday, 14 February, but it had not responded by the time of publication. DM

To report a leak contact your ward councillor or report the leak to Joburg Water:

Online: jwfaultlogging.jwater.co.za

Call Centre: 011 688 1699 / 086 0562874

SMS: 45201

Email: customerserviceemails@jwater.co.za or fault@jwater.co.za

And tell Daily Maverick about it below: