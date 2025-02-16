‘We are spiritual beings in this world, having a physical experience. The identities we were given, these are earthly identities. Let’s use these identities to recognise one another and the beauty within each person and not use these identities to discriminate against one another.” These are the words of Hendricks in a 2022 video interview on Facebook where he discussed his journey as the first openly gay imam and his support of the gay Muslim community. Inclusivity advocates and the global LGBTQ+ community reacted with horror over the weekend after Hendricks (58) was gunned down in an apparent hit murder in Gqeberha on Saturday morning. Hendricks was the founder of the Inner Circle and in 2011 established the LGBTQ+ inclusive Masjidul Ghurbaah mosque. His life was documented in the documentary,

style="font-weight: 400;">The Radical.

Apparent murder hit

Hendricks was visiting Bethelsdorp Extension 24 in Gqeberha when the gold Volkswagen T-Roc he was travelling in was ambushed in Haley Place by a Toyota Hilux double-cab bakkie at about 10am. Two men got out and one fired several shots through the T-Roc’s passenger window.

Hendricks was shot and killed. The police said that after the bakkie left the scene his driver noticed that Hendricks was dead. The condition and the whereabouts of his driver is not known at this stage.

The attack was caught on camera.

While speculation is rife as to the motive for the murder, police spokesperson Captain Sandra Janse van Rensburg said on Saturday that it remained unknown.

While unconfirmed messages emerged that Hendricks was in Bethelsdorp to attend an interfaith gay wedding, the family named in social media messages have informed their communities that the woman referred to “married a man”.

Attack condemned by Muslim Council

Some messages on local WhatsApp groups celebrated Hendricks’s death, but both the South African Muslim Judicial Council and the United Ulama Council of South Africa condemned the attack.

On Saturday, Moulana Yusuf Patel from the United Ulama Council stressed that the circumstances of Hendricks’s death remained unclear and urged the public not to speculate.

He cautioned against spreading information that could “heighten tension and put others at risk, based on mere speculation”.

The Cape Town Ulama Board (CTUB) said, “We can undoubtedly state that his killing was unconstitutional” and called on communities to allow law enforcement to investigate the killing of Hendricks.

However, it added, “Islam has and will always have a variety of understandings, some of which may not be accepted by other Muslims. The CTUB, along with the vast majority of South African Muslims, does not align with the views of the deceased.”

On Sunday, the Muslim Judicial Council issued another appeal for calm.

“The sanctity of human life is a fundamental tenet of Islam and the unlawful taking of life is a grave transgression, both in religious jurisprudence and within the legal framework of the Republic of South Africa,” he said. “The MJC calls upon the South African Police Service to conduct a thorough, impartial investigation into this matter, ensuring that those responsible are held accountable through due process.

“It has been alleged that the killing may have been motivated by hatred toward Hendricks due to his views on same-sex relationships. While the Muslim Judicial Council has consistently maintained that [his] position is incompatible with Islamic teaching, we unequivocally condemn his murder and any acts of violence targeting members of the LGBTQ community or any other community.”

Police spokesperson Captain Siphokazi Mawisa said on Sunday morning that there were no new developments in the case.

Hate crime

Julia Ehrt, executive director at ILGA World - the International Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Trans and Intersex Association - said they were shocked to learn about Hendricks’s murder.

“The ILGA World family is in deep shock at the news of the murder of Muhsin Hendricks, and calls on authorities to thoroughly investigate what we fear may be a hate crime,” she said. “He supported and mentored so many people in South Africa and around the world in their journey to reconcile with their faith, and his life has been a testament to the healing that solidarity across communities can bring in everyone’s lives. Our condolences go out to all who have been touched by his presence in all these years.”

She described Hendricks as a long-standing activist who worked with interfaith communities around the world. “He has done independent research on Islam and sexual diversity. He recently founded the Al-Ghurbaah Foundation in Cape Town, where he served as executive director, and was also the administrator of the Compassion-centred Islam (CCI) Network for inclusive scholars and religious leaders.”

The organisation Inclusive and Affirming Ministries (IAM) noted Hendricks’s death “with shock and despair”.

“IAM first had the pleasure of working with Muhsin during his tenure as founder and executive director of the Inner Circle, South Africa’s first queer mosque. Later, through the Al-Ghurbaah Foundation, the Queer Interfaith Collective and other civil society-driven platforms, Muhsin’s journey with IAM became a longstanding and fruitful one, and so we join multitudes in deeply mourning the passing of a faith leader who has fiercely yet gently championed and guarded LGBTIQ+ rights in South Africa, but also for Muslims across the world. Even in his death, we celebrate Imam Muhsin for his tireless contribution to building inclusive and affirming communities of faith, which he was committed to doing until his last breath. May his vision to see an Islam that is inclusive and compassion-centred outlive him and continue to liberate people from all walks of life. We send our most sincere condolences to Imam Muhsin’s family, colleagues and faith community. May his soul rest in peace,” it said.

The Global Interfaith Network (GIN) described Hendricks as “more than just a religious leader; he was a pioneer, a visionary, and a beacon of hope for countless marginalised Muslims worldwide”.

“As the first openly gay imam, he fearlessly championed an all-inclusive, compassion-centred Islam, dedicating his life to creating safe spaces for queer Muslims, advocating for justice, and redefining faith as a source of healing rather than harm,” the GIN said.

“As a founding member of GIN-SSOGIE, a global network of gender and sexual minority people of faith, with over 550 members, individuals and organisations across the world, he played a pivotal role in shaping interfaith advocacy that upholds the dignity of LGBTQ+ people of faith, ensuring their voices are heard and respected on global platforms.

“His passing is an immeasurable loss to the global Muslim community, interfaith allies and human rights defenders everywhere.

“His work through the Al-Fitrah Foundation, Masjidul Ghurbaah, the CCI Network and his psycho-spiritual support services transformed lives, offering hope, healing and a home to those whom society sought to exclude.

“At this time, the exact motivation behind this horrific act remains unclear. However, we stand in unwavering solidarity with his family, loved ones and community, demanding a full, transparent investigation into the circumstances of his death.”

Anybody with information is asked to call the investigating officer, Detective Colonel Dawie Schotz, on 082 319 8673 or SAPS Crime Stop on 08600 10111, or report to the nearest police station. DM