EU plans Trump-style import curbs on food, FT reports

The European Commission will agree next week to explore tougher import limits, the newspaper said, citing three officials it did not name.

Early targets could include U.S. crops such as soybeans grown using pesticides that EU farmers are not allowed to use, the report said.

"As President Trump has continuously stated, he is fighting for fair and reciprocal trade and will stand up for American farmers. We will continue to look to open markets all over the world for high-quality American products," a White House official said when asked about the FT report.

