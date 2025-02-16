Daily Maverick
EU plans Trump-style import curbs on food, FT reports

Feb 16 (Reuters) - The European Union plans to block imports of certain foods made to different standards in an effort to protect its farmers, echoing U.S. President Donald Trump's reciprocal trade policy, the Financial Times reported on Sunday.
A John Deere combine harvester, manufactured by Deere & Co., drives across a crop of soybean plants during a harvest in Delmas, South Africa, on Tuesday, April 8, 2014. South African corn stockpiles probably will more than double in 2014-15 after the government predicted this seasons harvest will be the biggest since 1981. Photographer: Dean Hutton/Bloomberg via Getty Images
16 Feb 2025
The European Commission will agree next week to explore tougher import limits, the newspaper said, citing three officials it did not name.

Early targets could include U.S. crops such as soybeans grown using pesticides that EU farmers are not allowed to use, the report said.

"As President Trump has continuously stated, he is fighting for fair and reciprocal trade and will stand up for American farmers. We will continue to look to open markets all over the world for high-quality American products," a White House official said when asked about the FT report.

(Reporting by Nilutpal Timsina in Bengaluru; Additional reporting by Andrea Shalal in Washington; Editing by William Mallard and Lisa Shumaker)

D'Esprit Dan Feb 17, 2025, 12:05 PM

This could get very messy, with a lot of 'collateral damage' if Trump's ego isn't put back in the box soon.

Mark Penwarden Feb 17, 2025, 02:31 PM

Trump ‘the deal maker’ doesn’t seem to be interested in making deals here but rather just start a trade war, cause that works out well for everyone…

Feb 17, 2025, 09:24 PM

A 2014 picture, with the original 2014 caption? And what is "corn" in English? FYI, it's wheat, barley or rye, as the word long predates the colonisation of the New World. The caption should refer to "maize". ? I refer you to the King James Bible, for example.