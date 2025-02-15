On the evening of Saturday 14 December 2024, the town of Barrydale came alive as locals and tourists gathered for a colorful procession down the main street.

Children wearing handmade ladybug hats led the way alongside a life-sized giraffe puppet, moving to the rhythm of chants and music, up the hill to the Smitsville sports field, where hundreds of community members awaited.

Smitsville, a vibrant township hidden over the hill and out of sight from the tourist-favored Route 62, tells a story of apartheid’s lingering impact. Locals from its coloured community gave it the name “Steek My Weg” (“Hide Me Away” in Afrikaans), referencing its separation from the white community living downhill.

Amid Smitsville’s colourful homes and tuk-tuk shops sits a pink-painted building decorated with cartoon characters and a rooftop sign reading: “Net Vir Pret” (“Just for Fun”), a local non-profit dedicated to the children of Barrydale.

Net Vir Pret is known widely across the town — not only for its wide array of children’s programming and its polka-dotted children’s taxi that commutes the town streets — but for its historic puppetry parade.

Day of Reconciliation

For the past 15 years, Net Vir Pret has hosted an annual puppetry parade and production on the weekend of South Africa’s Day of Reconciliation. This tradition has become a symbol of unity, bridging the divide between Smitsville and the rest of Barrydale.

“We always centre the parade around the Day of Reconciliation,” says Sudonia Kouter, Programme Coordinator of Net Vir Pret and this year’s production director.

“On that night of the performance, it doesn’t matter whether you own the largest house in Barrydale or you live in a shack. You sit there in that audience, side by side.”

The latest production was titled Walking Tall. (Photo: Supplied by the author)

Puppeteers in action at the puppetry parade. (Photo: Supplied by the author)

This year’s production, Walking Tall, tells the story of //Kabbo, a San hero and his journey away from home through the trials of colonialism, hard labour, and love across racial boundaries. //Kabbo’s journey is one of self-discovery and resilience. As each new environment tries to rename and redefine him, //Kabbo is tasked with finding his way back to his roots as he carries onward.

The title is an obvious reference to the giraffe puppet that beacons //Kabbo on his journey, but it is also a message for the children involved and the community watching.

“I tell the children, you have to keep your head up,” says Peter Takelo, the founder of Net Vir Pret. “If you lose your dignity, you’re completely lost.”

Nestled inside the dramatic mountains of the Western Cape, Barrydale’s tranquil surroundings have made it a popular destination for retirees, but the town’s remote location presents significant challenges to those who call it home. Limited employment opportunities, persisting racial divides, and a lack of economic development have contributed to high rates of alcohol consumption and poverty among its residents.

“When I talk to a young person, I say, ‘Think beyond the mountains of Barrydale, and you will see there’s something else,’” says Takelo.

For Takelo, the production’s message rings true. There is opportunity beyond the mountains, but it is equally important that the children understand their roots, something he feels is missing in a world increasingly dominated by Western culture.

“Lots of people here follow the Western ways, but when it comes to their culture, they’re shy,” Takelo says.

Rekindling pride

The annual production offers an opportunity to rekindle pride in the Khoi heritage, and Takelo makes a point to weave traditional rieldans, Khoisan music and culture throughout its narrative alongside the contemporary elements.

“You can do ballet, you can do hip-hop, you can do anything, but you start with the cultural dance.”

Net Vir Pret’s journey began in Takelo’s backyard in the early 2000s as a safe space for children to play and learn drumming.

“We’d play on the cake tins where you put the biscuits. We’d use sticks and learn drumming.”

In 2006, Net Vir Pret became a registered non-profit moving into a one-room classroom in the local school, and now operates from a two-storey facility, with an 11-person staff, offering year-round programmes such as pottery, reading, computer access, bike repair, and even a beauty salon with showers. Young children can receive homework help after school and even learn practical life skills, like frying an egg or making tea.

“My dreams have actually come true. That’s why I stand tall,” says Takelo, reflecting on his vision of providing children with a safe space of learning and support, a sentiment shared by Kouter.

Takelo (pictured above) said he was feeling incredibly excited because they were talking about things that were relevant, such as global warming. (Photo: Ashraf Hendricks)

“Even though the children’s lives are hard — especially after Covid — the moment they come down those stairs, there’s warmth,” says Kouter. “If your job is receiving love and giving love, why would you want to do anything else?”

The intimacy of the community allows Net Vir Pret to play a crucial role in the children’s lives.

“All the kids you see here, they all have a story,” says Kouter. “You know if there’s a mother or father who isn’t there any more or if the granny is taking care of the kids… when something happens, it’s quite easy to step in.”

The dedication of the staff stems from their deep roots in Barrydale, where many of them grew up and now strive to create positive change within their community.

Apartheid era

Kouter, who lived through the apartheid era in Barrydale and experienced the 1994 election as a teenager, recalls the segregated entrances at the doctor’s office and post office and watching her grandfather go to work as the first coloured policeman. While those laws are now history, she notes that change to Barrydale itself has been slow.

“Especially on this side, not a lot has changed,” says Kouter, referencing the Smitsville community.

“If you look at the bottom part of Barrydale, there’s new houses, but here it’s maybe every five years, we get a new block of houses… Net Vir Pret is the biggest change.”

“Net Vir Pret makes a big difference in our little village,” says Clarisa Jonas, who began as a participant and now oversees year-long arts and crafts classes. She also manages the creation of children’s puppets from recycled materials for the end-of-year show.

Like Jonas, participants can grow from children in the production to leading actors, set designers, or Teen Leaders — a role Jonas now oversees, dedicated to providing greater responsibility and offering stipends to help retain teenage involvement.

While Net Vir Pret has seen a general upwards growth in participation year-round, it is not without fluctuations. During its peak years, the puppetry production engaged 125 kids. This year, about 50 joined.

“Nowadays we have to compete with cellphones, games and television,” says Kouter. “I would say it was a lot easier to work with the youngsters some time ago than today.”

Despite the challenges, Net Vir Pret keeps the puppetry production coming back and has seen more than 80 young people enter higher education universities or go on to become teachers in the community due to having increased confidence and skills.

What makes each year’s production unique and keeps the community returning for more, is the magic of the giant puppets.

Beginning with a collaboration with Handspring Puppet Company and now carried out by Ukwanda Puppetry, a puppetry company based in Cape Town, giant puppets are central to the show’s message and bring a childlike wonder to audiences of all ages.

Pursuing dreams

“What keeps us going back to Barrydale is to help young people pursue their dreams and to know it’s possible to change what people say is impossible,” says Siphokazi Mpofu, the lead puppeteer for Ukwanda Puppetry.

“Giant puppets are the key in the parade to attracting people. Once the puppets are there, people follow until the end.”

Even Kouter has noticed the production brings out residents and parents who might not come to a community meeting or parent evening, but do show up for their children and the final show.

“Sometimes you will hear a mom scream from the audience ‘Ah that’s my child!’,” says Kouter. “There’s the beauty of the pride they have when they see their young one performing. I see people I don’t see throughout the year there. Everybody — me included — is always looking forward to it.”

As with each year before, Net Vir Pret seizes the December show as an opportunity for Smitsville children to take to the stage and share their hard work and stories.

“For Net Vir Pret, it’s the perfect opportunity to say to the community: ‘Hi, we’re still here. And thank you for coming. Until next time,’” says Kouter. DM

The Centre for Humanities Research (CHR) at the University of the Western Cape has been integral to the development of the project for the past fifteen years through a partnership with the Handspring Puppet Company.