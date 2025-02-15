Apartheid’s Stratcom, a Trump connection; and can traditional healers be arrested for witchcraft?

The Weekend Wrap

Apartheid’s Stratcom saw US Trump ally Edwin Feulner as an advisor. Can traditional healers be arrested for witchcraft claims? Plus, how unchecked leaks worsen Johannesburg’s water crisis.

Stratcom steered the apartheid regime’s propaganda war against democracy. A former cop tied to it alleged that its agents were in contact with US figures, one who appears influential in Donald Trump’s administration. Trump, meanwhile, is now accused of pushing propaganda against South Africa.

By Caryn Dolley

The resignation of Mbuyiseni Ndlozi from the EFF shows what appears to be the inexorable decline of the party. It may again confirm that EFF leader Julius Malema is unable to build sustainable structures. If Ndlozi goes to another party, it would show how transactional our politics has become.

By Stephen Grootes

Julle mense will be missed proper, but as the saying goes, Africa is nie vir sissies nie.

By Malibongwe Tyilo

South Africa’s newly minted ambassador to the United States, Ebrahim Rasool, has said the country is very worried about the rapid rise in tensions between the two countries. Chrispin Phiri, spokesperson for Minister of International Relations and Co-operation Ronald Lamola, says Rasool is working the halls in Washington to fix the relationship. We started by asking how to exercise geopolitical diplomacy in a social media age which favours megaphone diplomacy.

By Ferial Haffajee

Trump's executive order to resettle Afrikaner 'refugees' highlights the absurdity of a wealthy minority seeking asylum from a government they largely benefit from, while simultaneously raising eyebrows about the cost-benefit analysis of land reform in SA.

By Tim Cohen

Gogo Maweni has regularly shared with her followers that she is not averse to using her remedies, traditional knowledge and potions to get even or bewitch those who betray or harm her and her family.

By Michelle Banda

For years, Solidarity and AfriForum have been nagging the US to view Afrikaners as victims, but only with a madman in the White House could this happen. Now we other Afrikaners must step in and show that we are not all like that’.

By Max Du Preez

For nearly two weeks, a water leak on Dorset Road in Randburg wasted tens of thousands of litres of treated drinking water. Joburg Water estimates that 26.5% of its supply is lost daily due to leaks — equivalent to 185 Olympic-sized pools of treated water disappearing each day.

By Julia Evans

Tennis great Roger Federer was in South Africa this week to visit some of the centres his foundation supports. Bok captain Siya Kolisi accompanied him.

By Craig Ray







At Maynardville, under the stars and under the guiding hand of a sage director, The Tempest is a sui generis Shakespearean oddity that is more than the sum of its parts.

By Keith Bain

While many will celebrate love on Valentine’s Day today, money matters may be the furthest thing from their minds. However, the month of love and romance could also be an opportune time to initiate a heartfelt conversation about finances and money management.

By Neesa Moodley

If you sometimes use alcohol to help you fall asleep, here are some things you can do instead.

By Emma Sweeney and Fran Pilkington Cheney

Chocolate, strawberries, sensuous ice creams, delectable tarts – we’ve trawled through our treasure chest of recipes to sweeten your valentine with desserts both hot and cold. Here’s our Top 10.

By Tony Jackman

