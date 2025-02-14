The video assistant referee (VAR) is an element in soccer that many love to hate. On one side of the fence, there are people who have welcomed the introduction of the technology in the world’s most popular sport, saying it bolsters the integrity of the game.

On the other hand, critics have said too much technology in sport takes away from its authenticity and the natural pace of matches, even if it increases the chances of match officials making correct and fair decisions.

FA Cup controversy

During the recent fourth round clashes in the FA Cup, there was some furore at the absence of VAR — with the Premier League saying it would only implement the use of the technology from the fifth round (round of 16).

For a team such as Leicester City, who were dumped out of the competition when they controversially lost 2-1 to Manchester United in the fourth round, the implementation of VAR so late in the competition will feel like a punch to the stomach. The Foxes succumbed to an injury-time goal by United defender Harry Maguire, which he scored from an offside position.

“It is a hard one to take because the game was decided on a mistake, that is clear. It is not a matter of VAR, where you have to look at millimetres. It is half a metre, it is clear,” Leicester manager and former United striker Ruud van Nistelrooy said.

“The team didn’t deserve to lose the game in this way. They fought, played well, and dominated for a long bit,” Van Nistelrooy added.

Leicester manager Ruud van Nistelrooy. (Photo: EPA-EFE / Adam Vaughan)

United manager Ruben Amorim echoed his counterpart’s sentiments, saying: “The goal was offside. We should have VAR. It should be here to overturn the decision because it's hard on the opponent, it’s hard on Ruud.”

Despite this agreement from the two managers, VAR has long been a contentious subject. Especially because, in spite of its presence, match officials remain prone to making mistakes.

Nevertheless, prior to the latest round of FA Cup fixtures, the Premier League said it was happy with the improvements it has seen since VAR was introduced into the English top flight in 2019.

More tech

The Premier League stated that so far this season only 13 officiating errors had been made in 70 interventions of VAR. The league said this was an improvement from the 20 that were made from 61 VAR reviews at the same period last season.

“Nobody underestimates the significance and the impact of one single error. We know that one single error can cost clubs points, can cost them results, can cost managers positions, potentially players their place,” said Tony Scholes, who is the Premier League’s chief football officer.

“They are significant, they’re hugely important in a game of such high stakes. So, our absolute objective is to reduce that number down as far as we can, but we should also just recognise a couple of points,” Scholes said.

John Comitis, the owner of Cape Town City FC. (Photo: Philip Maeta / Gallo Images)

The Premier League has also said that in addition to reintroducing VAR for the last 16, it will be trialling a new technological concept — Semi-Automated Offside Technology (SAOT).

According to the Premier League, the purpose of this latest concept is to “provide more efficient placement of the virtual offside line, based on optical player tracking, and to produce virtual graphics to ensure an enhanced in-stadium and broadcast experience for supporters”.

Essentially, the introduction of SAOT will not change the accuracy of the decision-making, but it will enhance the speed and efficiency of the process. This may be a welcome development, as VAR critics have also criticised the amount of time it takes to make decisions.

Local perspective

Over the years, there have been countless questionable calls made by match officials in South Africa’s Premier Soccer League (PSL). So much so that former Mamelodi Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane coined the term “benefitting” when it comes to teams winning matches through dubious decisions by referees.

However, the wait for VAR in one of Africa’s most respected leagues continues — despite increasingly loud calls for its implementation. The main stumbling block? Finances.

Cost of R80-million

Sports Minister Gayton McKenzie, who has been one of the biggest advocates for the introduction of VAR in recent times, told SABC Sport in 2024 that he estimates the implementation of the technology would cost about R80-million, plus an additional R70,000 per match after that. These are of course rough estimates.

Cape Town City owner John Comitis (who was a PSL executive committee member at the time) told Daily Maverick in 2024 that the league was ready for VAR, but could not proceed without the South African Football Association (Safa).

“From the PSL’s point of view, we have been ready for VAR for the last two years. The situation, unfortunately, is that the referees are controlled and trained by Safa. So we’d need Safa to step in and put the necessary structures in place in order to train the referees in the use of VAR systems,” Comitis said.

“Obviously, it’s a financial outlay that the PSL is ready for. But without the cooperation of Safa in training the referees, it’s always going to be difficult. We can’t start it, and then miss a game here and there. Once you’re in it, it must be in every game,” the veteran soccer administrator added.

“So you need the technology at every stadium, plus the manpower… Either in a central place, or at each stadium. You can’t miss a weekend and say ‘we didn’t have enough people’. Once you’re in the dance, you’ve got to dance. You have to maintain the level at its highest,” Comitis said.“We’d be very excited if we can get that going. Because it would level the playing field on many issues. There’s no club that hasn’t been a victim of poor refereeing,” he said. DM