Pope Francis taken to hospital for bronchitis treatment

ROME, Feb 14 (Reuters) - Pope Francis was hospitalised on Friday morning for tests and to continue the treatment of his ongoing bronchitis, the Vatican said in a statement.
Pope Francis holds a mass for the Jubilee of the Armed Forces at Saint Peters' square in the Vatican City, 09 February 2025. EPA-EFE/MASSIMO PERCOSSI
Reuters
By Reuters
14 Feb 2025
"This morning, at the end of his audiences, Pope Francis was admitted to the Policlinico Agostino Gemelli for some necessary diagnostic tests and to continue his treatment for bronchitis, which is still ongoing, in a hospital environment," it said.

Francis, 88, has been pope since 2013 and has suffered from influenza and other health problems several times over the past two years.

Earlier this month, Francis told pilgrims at a weekly audience that he was suffering from a "strong cold," which the Vatican later described as bronchitis.

(Reporting by Giulia Segreti; Editing by Crispian Balmer)

