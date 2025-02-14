Munich motorist drives into a crowd of demonstrastors, and more from around the world

According to reports, 30 people are injured. Police have detained the driver. The incident comes a day before the start of the Munich Security Conference, which draws scores of foreign government officials to the city. February 13, 2025 in Munich, Germany. (Photo by Johannes Simon/Getty Images) A front view of the vehicle that apparently drove into demonstrators marching in the city center on February 13, 2025 in Munich, Germany. According to reports 3o people were injured. Police have detained the driver. The incident comes a day before the start of the Munich Security Conference, which draws scores of foreign government officials to the city. (Photo by Johannes Simon/Getty Images) A handout photo made available by Peruvian Andina Agencia shows a bridge collapsed on the road between Lima and the port of Chancay, Peru, 14 February 2025. EPA-EFE/JUAN CARLOS GUZMAN NEGRIN People march during a protest against US President Donald Trump administration's immigration and deportation policies and United States Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), in New York, New York, USA, 13 February 2025. Since taking office last month, President Trump has put in to place strict anti-immigration policies. EPA-EFE/JUSTIN LANE A demonstrator holds a placard during a protest in solidarity with the Palestinian people and against US President Trump, near the United States embassy in Brasilia, Brazil, 13 February 2025. EPA-EFE/ANDRE BORGES Activists from the Palestine Solidarity Campaign, independent Christian and Jewish supporters for Israel protest in front of parliament on February 14, 2025 in Cape Town, South Africa. The group is advocating for peace in Jerusalem. (Photo by Gallo Images/ER Lombard) A woman reads the holy Koran as people visit the graves of their loved ones on the eve of the Holy Night of Shab-e-Barat, in Karachi, Pakistan, 13 February 2025. Muslims all over the world observe the sacred Shab-e-Barat, also known as Mid-Sha'ban or Bara'a Night, on the 15th night of the Islamic lunar month of Sha'ban. The faithful offer special prayers on this marked night, visit cemeteries and ask for the salvation of their loved ones' departed souls. EPA-EFE/REHAN KHAN Ultra-Orthodox Jews pray around a decorated small donkey and lamb during a ceremony called the 'Redemption of the first born donkey' or in Hebrew 'Pidyon Petter Chamor', in the Mea Shearim neighborhood in Jerusalem, Israel, 13 February 2025. The tradition of the Redemption of the firstborn donkey is part of the 613 laws commemorated in the Jewish Bible. EPA-EFE/ABIR SULTAN A statue of Pope St. John Paul II outside the Gemelli University Hospital in Rome, Italy, 14 February 2025. The Holy See Press Office announced on 14 February, that Pope Francis decided to go to Rome's Agostino Gemelli Polyclinic for treatment and tests after suffering bronchitis and breathing problems. EPA-EFE/FABIO CIMAGLIA Same-sex Thai couple Achira Panyathip (L) and his partner Thanyawin Pangsapa (R) make a heart-shaped hand gesture during a marriage registration service organized by the Bang Rak district office to celebrate Valentine's Day in Bangkok, Thailand, on 14 February 2025. Couples of all genders, including same-sex partners, applied to officially register their weddings at district offices nationwide on Valentine's Day. Thailand now recognizes and allows same-sex couples to legally marry, becoming the first Southeast Asian country and the third Asian nation to legalize same-sex marriage. EPA-EFE/RUNGROJ YONGRIT Artists perform during a preview of the show 'Requiem', a staged production based on Mozart's Requiem and other pieces created by Italian composer Romeo Castellucci, at the Gran Teatre del Liceu in Barcelona, northeastern Spain, 14 February 2025. The spectacle will be performed at the Liceu in seven shows, from 18 to 26 February. EPA-EFE/QUIQUE GARCIA Crowds line the Watering Hole during the LIV Golf Adelaide at The Grange Golf Club in Adelaide, Australia, 14 February 2025. EPA-EFE/MICHAEL ERREY Naked student fraternity members holding signs present themselves to a crowd during their Oblation Run at the University of the Philippines in Quezon City, Metro Manila, Philippines, 14 February 2025. The naked run, known as the Oblation Run, attempts to bring attention to current issues of importance in Philippine society. This year, naked runners carried signs with messages to vote wisely in the upcoming May 2025 elections, impeach Vice-President Sara Duterte, and to criticize Senator Imee Marcos. EPA-EFE/ROLEX DELA PENA British actor Naomi Ackie (L) and Australian actor Toni Collette (R) pose on the red carpet at the world premiere of the film 'Mickey 17' in Leicester Square, London, 13 February 2025. The film is set to be released in the UK and Ireland on 07 March 2025. EPA-EFE/TOLGA AKMEN Italian singer Gaia (R) performs on stage at the Ariston theatre during the 75th edition of the Sanremo Italian Song Festival, in Sanremo, Italy, 13 February 2025. The music festival will run from 11 to 15 February 2025. EPA-EFE/ETTORE FERRARI A model presents a creation of Maison Mesa brand's collection entitled 'Do androids dream of electric sheep?' during Madrid Fashion Week 'Madrid es Moda' in Madrid, Spain, 14 February 2025. Madrid Fashion Week runs from 13 to 18 February and features the creations of 27 designers. EPA-EFE/DANIEL GONZALEZ Tilda Swinton holds her Honorary Golden Bear award onstage during the opening ceremony of the 75th Berlin International Film Festival, in Berlin, Germany, 13 February 2025. The Berlinale will run from 13 to 23 February 2025. EPA-EFE/HANNIBAL HANSCHKE Visitors record a 'Moo Deng' hot air balloon in the air during a 'Balloon Love' event on Valentine's Day at Singha Park in Chiang Rai, Thailand, 14 February 2025. Thai and foreign couples took part in the event as part of the Singha Park Chiang Rai International Balloon Fiesta 2025, to express their love in the sky. The event is held annually to welcome the 'month of love', aiming also to promote tourism in the region. EPA-EFE/NARONG SANGNAK. DM