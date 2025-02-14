Asian stocks follow Wall St higher on tariff roadmap

Trump's tariff timeline offer markets reprieve

Gold prices set for seventh straight week of gains

Chinese tech stocks rally rages on

SINGAPORE/NEW YORK, Feb 14 (Reuters) - Trump's plans to impose reciprocal tariffs on every country taxing US imports have stoked concerns of a global trade war, pushing gold prices to a record high earlier this week. Gold was set for a seventh straight week of gains.

The directive from Trump on Thursday stopped short of imposing fresh tariffs, instead kicking off what could be weeks or months of investigation into the levies imposed on US goods by other trading partners and then devising a response. "While global financial markets may be inclined to take some relief from the delay in the immediate imposition of reciprocal tariffs, it is not clear to us whether the delay necessarily reflects a lower likelihood that they will eventually be imposed," Barclays analysts said in a note.

"Given the recent rollercoaster ride in global financial markets on news of the proposed 25% tariffs on Canada and Mexico, it is difficult to assert with certainty that the reciprocal tariffs will indeed be implemented after April 1." Trump last week kicked off a trade war, first by imposing tariffs on Mexico and Canada and then pausing them, but sticking with duties on Chinese goods. In Asia, the spotlight has been on a rally in Chinese tech stocks, with the Hang Seng Tech Index hitting its highest level in three years on Thursday spurred by home-grown start-up DeepSeek's breakthrough.

On Friday, Hong Kong's benchmark index rose 1.6%, taking its weekly gains to about 5%, its fifth straight week of gains and the strongest weekly performance in four months. That left the MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan up 0.54%, hovering near the two-month high it touched on Thursday. Japan's Nikkei fell 0.55% but was on track to eke out gains for the week.