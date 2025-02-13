Trump warns BRICS nations could face 100% tariffs

"If any trading gets through, it'll be 100% tariff, at least," he said in response to a question about the BRICS nations - Brazil, Russia, India and China - setting up their own currency.
(Reporting By Steve Holland; Editing by Chris Reese)
Trump - "If you don't use the dollar I'll repeatedly punch myself in the face until you stop" Rest of the world - okay
The BRICS nations could retaliate with their own tariffs on U.S. goods, but they import far less from the U.S. than they export. This means the U.S. could inflict greater economic pain on BRICS than vice versa.
Well so far he tends to follow through on every promise so I would listen if I was Bricks.