Daily Maverick
Dailymaverick logo

Newsdeck

Newsdeck

Trump warns BRICS nations could face 100% tariffs

WASHINGTON, Feb 13 (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump said on Thursday that BRICS nations could face 100% tariffs from the United States "if they want to play games with the dollar."
Trump warns BRICS nations could face 100% tariffs President Cyril Ramaphosa with fellow BRICS leaders, Chinese President Xi Jinping and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, at the BRICS Summit in Sandton on 24 August 2023. (Photo: Per-Anders Pettersson / Getty Images)
Reuters
By Reuters
13 Feb 2025
Facebook
3

"If any trading gets through, it'll be 100% tariff, at least," he said in response to a question about the BRICS nations - Brazil, Russia, India and China - setting up their own currency.

(Reporting By Steve Holland; Editing by Chris Reese)

Comments

Neil Tabraham Feb 14, 2025, 07:53 AM

Trump - "If you don't use the dollar I'll repeatedly punch myself in the face until you stop" Rest of the world - okay

mork Feb 14, 2025, 08:55 AM

The BRICS nations could retaliate with their own tariffs on U.S. goods, but they import far less from the U.S. than they export. This means the U.S. could inflict greater economic pain on BRICS than vice versa.

ralppeters Feb 14, 2025, 09:04 AM

Well so far he tends to follow through on every promise so I would listen if I was Bricks.