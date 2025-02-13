Daily Maverick
Trump says he would like conference with Russia, China on defense spending

WASHINGTON, Feb 13 (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump said on Thursday he would like a conference with Russia and China to discuss defense spending.
US President Donald Trump during the National Prayer Breakfast in Washington, DC, US, on Thursday, Feb. 6, 2025.
Reuters
13 Feb 2025
Trump, speaking to reporters in the Oval Office, also said he supports moves toward denuclearization and there is no reason to build nuclear weapons.

(Reporting by Andrea Shalal and Steve Holland; Editing by Chris Reese)

