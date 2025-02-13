Tariff threat opens up transatlantic rift in copper pricing

By Andy Home

US President Donald Trump hasn't yet imposed import tariffs on copper but the market is already pricing in the likelihood that the red metal will be next on the list after aluminium and steel.

The arbitrage between the CME and the London Metal Exchange (LME) contracts has blown wider in recent days, with the CME premium exceeding $1,000 per metric ton earlier this week.

Given that LME three-month copper is currently trading around $9,400 per ton, the transatlantic gap implies the market is expecting a 10% tariff at the very least.

Were Trump to go for the same blanket 25% tariffs that have been applied to imports of aluminium and steel, there is obviously further upside potential for the CME premium. Overlooked for now is how Doctor Copper would likely react to an escalating tariff war with all the negative implications for global growth.

Mind the widening gap The aluminium tariff trade is playing out in the CME's US Midwest premium contract because the CME's underlying aluminium contract mirrors the LME's international delivery status.

The CME copper contract, by contrast, is customs cleared with only domestic delivery locations, meaning it must reflect any inherent premium for US delivery.

That makes the CME premium over its international London peer a tradable gauge of any potential US tariffs on copper imports.

And right now it is trading at record highs, eclipsing even last year's short squeeze blow-out.

CME copper stocks have recovered from the depleted levels that helped fuel that squeeze and now total over 100,000 tons.

But US consumers are highly vulnerable to any tariff barriers since the country is still reliant on imports for around 45% of domestic consumption, according to the US Geological Survey (USGS). Hence the price sensitivity to Trump's tariff threats, although what level of tariffs may be applied and against which countries remains a known unknown for now. The blanket nature of this week's announced tariffs on aluminium and the potential for even higher duties in the event of retaliation by trading partners has evidently spooked the copper market, forcing the arbitrage ever wider.