PODCAST Power Chat – Geordin Hill-Lewis on leadership, global tensions & Cape Town’s future

In this episode of Power Chat, author and Daily Maverick Associate Editor Ferial Haffajee sits down with Cape Town Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis to unpack the city’s record-breaking tourism season, the impact of global politics—like Donald Trump’s statements — on local affairs, and the challenges of attracting international investment amid policy uncertainty. Hill-Lewis addresses issues of inequality and public infrastructure and shares insights on maintaining affordable living in rapidly developing urban spaces. A candid conversation about leadership, opportunity, and the future of one of Africa’s most dynamic cities.