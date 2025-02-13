Power Chat – Geordin Hill-Lewis on leadership, global tensions & Cape Town’s future

PODCAST
Produced by: Bernard Kotze & Emilie Gambade
Support journalism that protects democracy. Become a Maverick Insider.
Subscribe to Daily Maverick YouTube channel. DM
News
Your local
Newspaper
Enter your email below and we'll send you a one-time pin to log in.
PODCAST
Produced by: Bernard Kotze & Emilie Gambade
Support journalism that protects democracy. Become a Maverick Insider.
Subscribe to Daily Maverick YouTube channel. DM
DM, your subscribers should get clarification regarding grant support and funding through your US based (but RSA incorporated) NGO, Inkululeko - which receives funding and support from USAid and the US Diplomatic Mission - at the very least, it should be disclosed on any USAid related articles?
hear, hear...but don't hold your breath...
Careful, they'll block comments on this thread instantly if you try to point out those links.
I have repeatedly brought up this topic but my comments were rejected or simply not published. The way things are going with the new management, ALL comments on DM will be removed, permanently.
I couldn't care if they did, but FULL clarification and disclosure is required as befit any media organisation. As in your previous article, by suggesting that you don't receive "direct funding" somehow absolves you from the responsibility of full disclosure is obfuscative. Do better DM.
Is it inappropriate to wish that this guy was Black in order to pull voters?
Do you think it's that simple? Maybe black voters don't just look at the color of the candidate's skin. The DA didn't make major gains with Maimane at the helm. Mashaba's party polled 1% in the last elections. Even Malema got under 10%.
Good point.