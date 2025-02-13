Daily Maverick
Power Chat – Geordin Hill-Lewis on leadership, global tensions & Cape Town’s future

In this episode of Power Chat, author and Daily Maverick Associate Editor Ferial Haffajee sits down with Cape Town Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis to unpack the city’s record-breaking tourism season, the impact of global politics—like Donald Trump’s statements — on local affairs, and the challenges of attracting international investment amid policy uncertainty. Hill-Lewis addresses issues of inequality and public infrastructure and shares insights on maintaining affordable living in rapidly developing urban spaces. A candid conversation about leadership, opportunity, and the future of one of Africa’s most dynamic cities.
Ferial Haffajee
By Ferial Haffajee
13 Feb 2025
Produced by: Bernard Kotze & Emilie Gambade

Comments

Michael Cinna Feb 13, 2025, 12:19 PM

DM, your subscribers should get clarification regarding grant support and funding through your US based (but RSA incorporated) NGO, Inkululeko - which receives funding and support from USAid and the US Diplomatic Mission - at the very least, it should be disclosed on any USAid related articles?

henk.craucamp Feb 13, 2025, 12:35 PM

hear, hear...but don't hold your breath...

Johnny Bravo Feb 13, 2025, 12:57 PM

Careful, they'll block comments on this thread instantly if you try to point out those links.

louw.nic Feb 13, 2025, 01:17 PM

I have repeatedly brought up this topic but my comments were rejected or simply not published. The way things are going with the new management, ALL comments on DM will be removed, permanently.

Michael Cinna Feb 13, 2025, 02:12 PM

I couldn't care if they did, but FULL clarification and disclosure is required as befit any media organisation. As in your previous article, by suggesting that you don't receive "direct funding" somehow absolves you from the responsibility of full disclosure is obfuscative. Do better DM.

David van Wyk Feb 13, 2025, 03:09 PM

Is it inappropriate to wish that this guy was Black in order to pull voters?

megapode Feb 14, 2025, 03:51 PM

Do you think it's that simple? Maybe black voters don't just look at the color of the candidate's skin. The DA didn't make major gains with Maimane at the helm. Mashaba's party polled 1% in the last elections. Even Malema got under 10%.

David van Wyk Feb 18, 2025, 10:35 AM

Good point.