Daily Maverick
Dailymaverick logo

Maverick News

HOUSING SQUEEZE

Digital nomads row — Cape Town mayor suggests tax on short-term rentals to protect locals

Cape Town’s problems with digital nomads are well documented – from claims of driving up rental costs to causing a shortage of accommodation, particularly in the centre of town. What is to be done? Cape Town mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis says one option is to put everyone on an equal footing by implementing suitable taxes on short-term rentals.
Digital nomads row — Cape Town mayor suggests tax on short-term rentals to protect locals Cape Town mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis at The Gathering: Twenty Twenty-Four Election Edition held at the Cape Town International Convention Centre on 14 March 2024. (Photo: Shelley Christians)
Suné Payne
By Suné Payne
13 Feb 2025
Facebook
56

Hill-Lewis says a process is under way to change tariffs for those operating short-term rentals, adding that there needs to be an “equal playing field” in the accommodation sector. 

As Daily Maverick has reported, digital nomads occupy short term-rentals along the Atlantic Seaboard, much to the ire of residents, who feel they are being priced out of accommodation in the city as owners rent out apartments and homes to digital nomads who spend weeks working remotely. 

Read more: Cape Town’s rental crisis: are digital nomads driving prices beyond reach for locals?

Advocacy project Inside Airbnb reported there were about 25,816 listed rentals on the short-term rental platform by 28 December 2024, largely concentrated along the Atlantic Seaboard, in the southern suburbs and along the city’s coast. 

While these nomads often appear on social media taking in the city’s tourist attractions and entertainment venues, there is a downside: activists claim the housing crisis in the city is worsened by these visitors. Writing in Daily Maverick, Ndifuna Ukwazi’s Zacharia Mashele and Buhle Booi say this drives up rental prices, making it difficult for locals, particularly low- and middle-income households, to secure affordable housing.

In a wide-ranging interview with Daily Maverick this week, Hill-Lewis said he agreed with sentiments that short-term rentals need to be taxed “appropriately”. 

“You can’t come into a very tourism-rich market and basically run a small hotel… if you’re running a permanent Airbnb, that’s what it is, but you’re not taxed like a hotel, you’re taxed like a private house,” he said. 

The mayor said a process was under way to convert “permanent Airbnbs where people are not just renting out a room or renting out their granny flat” from residential to commercial tariffs. 

“I think that’s only fair,” he said, adding: “There has to be an equal playing field.” 

He explained that he could not tell developers of major hotel chains that they needed to pay business tariffs in the city because they run hotels while others who run operations like these on a much smaller scale do not. 

Processes in the City’s revenue department were under way to change these tariffs for those for whom this is a main business. 

“So, for me, that’s about an equal playing field, no questions asked there.” 

Read more: After the Bell: Saying no to digital nomads

Hill-Lewis is not the only government official to add to the discussion about short-term rentals and their impact. 

The issue was raised in Parliament in October 2024. Senzo Nkala, the tourism department’s director of policy planning and strategy, told MPs on the tourism oversight committee that the department was looking into regulatory frameworks, including an approach to short-term rentals. 

He said that when the department did consultations on the Tourism White Paper, for the development and promotion of tourism, there was an intention to support long-term rental markets and prevent large property owners from monopolising housing supply for short-term rental purposes, which can lead to rising rental costs and the displacement of long-term tenants.

According to the Parliamentary Monitoring Group, Nkala said that during consultations, estate agents had raised concerns about unregulated short-term rentals. They had complained that property owners bought a number of properties for short-term rental use without involving agents, leading to neighbourhood disruptions such as noise and nuisance complaints.

The department, Nkala said, intended to start extensive consultations with key stakeholders, focusing on how threshold-based rules could be implemented to balance market access with regulation and public interest.

In its impact report on Cape Town, short-term rental platform Airbnb said it had “long led calls for short-term rentals to be regulated”, and that regulation would help provide policy certainty for hosts and guests, and create a level playing field for all operators. 

In September 2023, the department and Airbnb also signed a memorandum of understanding, which includes a national registration system and a national database for short-term rentals in the country to “provide transparency into the short-term rental market”. 

“While taxing short-term rental owners like commercial properties may be a step towards regulating the market, it does not address the root issue: the unchecked prioritisation of short-term profits over the right to housing,” said Jonty Cogger, an attorney at Ndifuna Ukwazi. 

He told Daily Maverick that without stronger protections for tenants, better rent controls and a commitment to well-located, affordable housing, “Cape Town will continue to cater to tourists and digital nomads at the expense of its own residents… the City must act urgently to ensure that housing serves people, not just profits.” DM

Comments

Ja Tre Feb 13, 2025, 08:48 PM

The city should also start looking at the size of apartments in new developments in the city; Pigeon holes which are clearly not suited for permanent living, but perfect for investors with the intention to rent it out short term...

glennwithtwo Feb 13, 2025, 10:27 PM

Short-term lets have driven out locals in a few areas of the city. But these areas have been out of reach long before airbnb. What I see is the trickle-down of previously working-class suburbs becoming desirable because others are now out of reach. This is a positive trend. It is called development

Richard Blake Feb 14, 2025, 02:33 AM

As if South Africans are not paying enough tax already, and getting nothing in return. Release some land for low income housing DA.

geo Feb 14, 2025, 07:15 AM

This is a poorly referenced article that is either lazy reporting or wilfully misleading. The geo-boundaries of the source data for the 25000 claim stretches from Mamre to Gordons Bay, not Cape Town City and includes any house listed for any time - massively inflating total market.

geo Feb 14, 2025, 08:30 AM

1) the use of the incorrect figures is inflammatory and misleading 2) the claims of the NGO are presented without interrogation 3) the aspects of taxation by the city are not interrogated (what taxes, how much, what laws etc.) 4) the conflation of digital nomads and housing stock is poor.

Peter Atller Feb 14, 2025, 07:44 AM

The issue is not digital nomads, it's not developing greater CT. Infrastructure in the suburbs and greater Cape Town are neglected. With the right political will, you kill two birds with one stone. Enhancing &amp; developing areas outside the CBD outskirts - &amp; politically, you secure your left flank.

Jennifer D Feb 14, 2025, 07:48 AM

More taxes and tighter controls over small businesses is the opposite of what we need. We are over taxed and have no government support in return. We need the income. Why do these people want to live in the city center? No transport. So fix the problem Mr Mayor.

nevohadas Feb 14, 2025, 08:30 AM

This article starts with an extraordinary assumption turned miraculously into "fact" based on quoting misleading data. It takes 3 clicks to filter for entire apartments that are frequently let (airbnb businesses). The actual number of units is 4899 (inside airbnb, same source as the article).

paulhonig Feb 17, 2025, 07:17 AM

Sloppy journalism - from a generally good publication. The market tends to allocate resources more efficiently than well-meaning regulation (and more red tape). Thats proven. Even if the platform was banned houses would be converted to hotels instead. (Growth in) tourism is not going to go away...

Dillon Birns Feb 14, 2025, 09:31 AM

Has Cape Town considered a vacancy tax? Many holiday homes sit empty for most of the year. To maximise their value, owners should either rent them out when not in use or be taxed for leaving them vacant.

Johan Buys Feb 15, 2025, 11:38 AM

My daughter battled to find an apartment. In her searches, she’d ask the departing tenant why they are leaving. Most say they cannot live in an apartment that allows AirBnB any longer. Security goes, rules go, endless parties. I will NEVER buy in a block that allows AirBnB.

otto holicki Feb 16, 2025, 11:36 AM

This "problem" is not only due to demand for short term lets, but also the punitive obligations on landlords (PIE ACT) in dealing with delinquent tenants in long term rentals. According to the TPN Squat Index, only 65% of tenants in the "affordable" R7k to R10k rental arena are in good standing.