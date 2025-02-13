Daily Maverick
Padel investors in SA might find themselves in a bit of a pickle

As South Africa rallies behind the padel craze – where the elite swing racquets in a game that’s part tennis, part squash, and all the rage – investors are discovering that while the courts may be easy to set up, keeping them busy is a whole different ball game.
Dominique Olivier
By Dominique Olivier
13 Feb 2025
Your sister. Your neighbour. Your father. Your boss. These days, it seems almost everyone is playing (and mispronouncing) padel. As South Africa’s fastest-growing sport, this love child of tennis and squash is more than just a social sensation – it’s a case study of the risks and rewards of investing in trends.

Padel is having a global moment right now with an estimated 25 million players dotted across 90 countries. But the Spaniards will be quick to tell you that Spain is both the instigator and the undisputed padel leader (which is why the “correct” pronunciation is the Spanish-influenced pah-DEL, not paddle or PA-dle). The story goes that a Spanish prince visited Mexico in 1974, where he met the inventor of padel, tried the game and decided to bring it home. The rest, as they say, is history.

Today, Spain has more than 5 million padel players, 14,000 courts and the World Padel Tour under its belt. The country has spent decades transforming padel into its second-most popular sport (after football, of course) through low barriers to entry, easy accessibility and a sports development model that got it right.

Padel hits SA shores

South Africa is playing catch-up, but we’re doing it fast. Since it first landed on our shores in 2020, padel has spread rapidly, starting (predictably) in the middle-class enclaves of Gauteng and the Western Cape.

The very first courts were built at Val de Vie, an ultra-exclusive gated estate in the Paarl winelands.

Soon, country clubs in Cape Town and Johannesburg followed suit, repurposing underused bowling greens and tennis courts to cash in on the hype.

Four years later, padel has started inching beyond the big cities, but it’s still very much a sport for the elite. According to the latest BrandMapp survey, nearly half of South African padel players come from the country’s top 5% of households (those earning more than R40,000 per month). So, although padel might be easy to pick up, in South Africa it’s still not that easy to access.

Hype builds – as do costs

Five years ago, most South Africans had never heard of padel. Today, there are 206 clubs, more than 600 courts and an estimated 100,000 players throughout the country, according to the International Padel Federation (FIP). And the growth doesn’t seem to be slowing down. 

Virgin Active Padel Club, already home to 65 courts, plans to push that number to nearly 100 by mid-2025, according to Elian Wiener, cofounder and managing director of the Virgin Active Padel Club. He’s confident the sport will keep expanding, and the global numbers back him up.

Reed more: The padel craze – a mix of tennis and squash that’s taking South Africa by storm

Between 2021 and 2024, the number of padel courts worldwide shot up by 240%, according to the FIP. In other words, if you’re not playing padel yet, give it a minute.

As padel fever sweeps the country, big-name property players such as Attacq Limited are getting in on the action, reworking prime commercial spaces to squeeze in courts. The Mall of Africa, for example, boasts six courts.

But for investors eyeing padel as their next big move, there’s a catch: finding the right space. A standard court needs 21m x 11m, proper drainage, a north-south orientation (to limit the effect of sunlight on players’ visibility – obviously this isn’t a factor if the court is indoors) and ample secure parking. Outdoor courts come with their own headaches, as weather conditions such as extreme heat, wind and rain can eat into profitability, especially for the increasingly popular rooftop setups. 

Then there’s the cost. Building a single court – excluding land – runs anywhere from R600,000 to R1-million.

Although the early adopters of padel were cashing in, paying off their courts within a year thanks to their 70% occupancy rates, things have shifted. 

Most South African padel courts now operate at just 30% to 50% occupancy, according to Roger Barrow, general manager of the Padel Building Company, speaking on the podcast The Corner Office.

To push beyond 60%, the courts would need to fill off-peak hours (1pm to 3pm or even after midnight). As it stands, the real money is made in two prime windows: 5am to 8.30am and 4pm to 10pm.

For those stuck at the lower end of the occupancy scale, the pay-off period stretches to about four years, assuming their setup includes revenue-generation amenities such as cafes or sports shops.

International lessons

Trends come and go, and a look at international markets may hold some clues for eager padel investors. In Sweden, which was once a padel pioneer, the market is now struggling with oversaturation. As a result, Swedish giant We Are Padel is applying for corporate restructuring and may have to close half of its 80 venues.

There’s definitely a lesson in there about responding too enthusiastically to trends. Whether South Africa follows suit or keeps the momentum going remains to be seen.

Is a disruptor waiting in the wings?

Pickleball, which is part tennis and part ping-pong, has been picking up serious momentum in South Africa in recent years. Played with a perforated plastic ball and paddles on a smaller court, the sport only really caught on locally in 2021, long after the rest of the world had jumped on the trend. But now, South Africans are swapping racquets for paddles.

The numbers are backing the hype. According to Bonafide Research, South Africa’s pickleball market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 23.49% from 2024 to 2029, thanks to the sport’s affordability and accessibility.

One of the biggest advantages of pickleball is the size of the court: four pickleball courts fit perfectly inside one tennis court. This means that old, vandalised and abandoned tennis courts are prime real estate for pickleball, especially in underserved communities. Some resurfacing is usually needed, and for social play, adding night lighting can make a big difference.

If you’re a racquet sport enthusiast in South Africa, you’re spoilt for choice right now. Between tennis, squash, padel and now pickleball, there’s never been a better time to grab a racquet and hit the court. But if you’re someone who invested in the padel boom, you might be feeling a little uneasy.

With pickleball gaining traction, the competition for players is heating up. Padel has dominated the social sports scene for the past few years, but as more South Africans pick up a pickleball paddle, court owners could be facing a shift in demand.

The real question is: is pickleball just another trend, or is it here to stay? And more importantly, what does that mean for the future of padel? DM

Dominique Olivier writes at www.humanwriter.co.za

This story first appeared in our weekly Daily Maverick 168 newspaper, which is available countrywide for R35.

Charlie Victor Feb 13, 2025, 10:15 PM

Interest in Temu tennis waning? Who'd-a-thunk it...

aadil360 Feb 14, 2025, 04:57 AM

That's not what the article said.

James Francis Feb 14, 2025, 12:48 PM

Perhaps not comment on something you don't understand.

mistymountains Feb 14, 2025, 07:24 AM

Such a lame sport, as an investor putting down a million bucks into something like this is just pure risk, especially in south Africa of all places. Crazy but do I know

Ga g Feb 14, 2025, 12:10 PM

Agree, it's the new cool sport of the month, wont last long. Also interesting is that Padel/Pickball (whichever is the one they play there) have increased health insurance premiums in the US due to the massive rise in knee injuries.

Devon Milton Feb 14, 2025, 12:58 PM

Rise in injuries because there is rise in players. During and after pandemic pickleball grew at a speed. Logical more entrants into sports will increase claims. If I put more marbles in my pocket it increases chances of pants falling down. Nothing wrong with marbles or pants, just cause/effect.

Christopher Bedford Feb 14, 2025, 04:28 PM

Rise in knee injuries because the average age of pickleball players is "retired".

Bick Nee Feb 16, 2025, 03:42 PM

It’s more to do with the age group and perceived ease of the game. Most injuries are to middle-aged men who have been sedentary for too long now suddenly able to play a fun game. My physio tells me that padel injuries to this demographic are his new bread and butter.

Celeste Bortz Feb 14, 2025, 08:07 AM

Padel is here to stay but they need to put high roofs/canopies over each one because it's either too hot or raining in summer. Too expensive too. Elite for sure. The SA investors should wake up here and start finding ways of including many more people ie. Making it affordable!

James Francis Feb 14, 2025, 12:49 PM

The cost is a major issue.

Jennifernel.sa Feb 14, 2025, 10:30 AM

Note to the writer: The Spanish word for this sport is pádel, spelled with an accent. It was taken directly from the English word paddle. In Spain it is pronounced PA-del, not pa-DEL. Only South Africans pronounce it this way.

Bick Nee Feb 16, 2025, 03:44 PM

You’re wrong. The author is correct.

Devon Milton Feb 14, 2025, 10:32 AM

As a convert from padel to pickle and a member of Pickleball South Africa, I can say that most of the reason I jumped ships was because of the cost. R150 plus per padel player vs R50 per pickle player before racket hire AND depending on where you play hit my lower middle class pocket hard.

louw.nic Feb 14, 2025, 02:41 PM

TLDR: Padel prices put me in a Pickle

in Feb 14, 2025, 11:08 AM

Padel is just simply way too expensive for most people. I certainly can't afford to spend R400 per game. Their prices are crazy.

Devon Milton Feb 14, 2025, 01:03 PM

They have to breakeven and/or make a profit. Massive investments of R600k - R1m+ equates to them having to charge those fees to recover their investment. My thought is that they're not worried about charging Joe Bloggs from investment firm down the road R400 because he's not bothered paying it.

Pieter van de Venter Feb 14, 2025, 12:31 PM

How will "transformation" be handled?? If you invest R100 in well off areas, you have to donate R 20 to ..... How about team selection?? Also complain that R20,000 kit is required and therefore no PDI's in the team? What a padel!!

James Francis Feb 14, 2025, 12:47 PM

What about the underlying problem of cost to players? If you want to play 2-3 times a week using Playtomic, you need three other players and it will still cost you around R1,200 per month per player. What about monthly memberships to courts? That would increase usage.

Frankie Ford Feb 14, 2025, 09:34 PM

Looking forward to the grunting Padel Bro's moving on to the next big thing.

Louis Fourie Feb 15, 2025, 06:55 AM

Up the creek without a Padel.

Ashley Stone Feb 15, 2025, 10:06 AM

It’s a paDEL );

superjase Feb 15, 2025, 04:51 PM

the pronunciation for padel is as big as the GIF one ;)

Christopher Campbell Feb 16, 2025, 04:19 PM

The story can't be true as there were only 2 Spanish Princes in 1974 and both were born in 1968.

A Concerned Citizen Feb 17, 2025, 01:35 PM

Padel court construction is also an environmental risk. As the author says, many are being built on top of bowls lawns, which are in turn built on natural wetlands/seeps. Lawns are permeable, hence permissible, cement courts are not. Huge problem in Joburg, e.g. Zoo Lake.

kanu sukha Feb 18, 2025, 12:04 PM

As a regular park runner (sometimes walker also) and volunteer, free forever ... I don't think I will be changing to any kind of 'paddling' soon.

kanu sukha Feb 18, 2025, 12:25 PM

The 'play' on words in the heading is absolutely delicious ... slightly at odds with the some of the comments about the 'correct' pronunciation. Maybe a reference to "Eish , but is it English ?" would help.