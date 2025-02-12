Nature’s Finest: Wildlife Photographer of the Year People’s Choice Award
Wildlife Photographer of the Year, hosted annually by the Natural History Museum in London, celebrates the world’s most extraordinary wildlife photography. Nearly 60,000 images were entered into the competition last year, but only 100 winners were selected by the judges. In addition, 25 photographs were shortlisted for the People’s Choice Award, where the public votes for their favorite. Here are the top five images chosen by the public in this year’s People’s Choice Award.
An ambling Eurasian badger, illuminated by a streetlight, appears to glance up at badger graffiti on a quiet road in England, UK. Residents of St Leonards-on-Sea had been leaving food scraps on the pavement for foxes, but Ian noticed that badgers from a nearby sett were also coming to forage. After seeing a badger walking along the pavement by this wall late one night, he decided to photograph it. He set up a small hide on the edge of the road to take this picture. (Photo: Ian Wood (UK) Winner, Wildlife Photographer of the Year, Natural History Museum, London)