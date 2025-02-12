Daily Maverick
Nature’s Finest: Wildlife Photographer of the Year People’s Choice Award

Wildlife Photographer of the Year, hosted annually by the Natural History Museum in London, celebrates the world’s most extraordinary wildlife photography. Nearly 60,000 images were entered into the competition last year, but only 100 winners were selected by the judges. In addition, 25 photographs were shortlisted for the People’s Choice Award, where the public votes for their favorite. Here are the top five images chosen by the public in this year’s People’s Choice Award.
Nature’s Finest: Wildlife Photographer of the Year People’s Choice Award An ambling Eurasian badger, illuminated by a streetlight, appears to glance up at badger graffiti on a quiet road in England, UK. Residents of St Leonards-on-Sea had been leaving food scraps on the pavement for foxes, but Ian noticed that badgers from a nearby sett were also coming to forage. After seeing a badger walking along the pavement by this wall late one night, he decided to photograph it. He set up a small hide on the edge of the road to take this picture. (Photo: Ian Wood (UK) Winner, Wildlife Photographer of the Year, Natural History Museum, London)
By Daily Maverick Photo Team
12 Feb 2025
A bloodied yet determined honey badger returns to finish off a Cape porcupine, which earlier had tried to defend itself. Found throughout Botswana, honey badgers are famously ferocious. They often chase animals many times their own size. This honey badger got an unpleasant surprise when it attacked the normally nocturnal Cape porcupine. The badger grabbed the porcupine’s right leg. In defence, the porcupine repeatedly backed into its attacker, piercing it with many quills. During a lull in the attack, the porcupine managed to shuffle away, its leg badly damaged. After a short retreat, the bloodied badger returned. It finished off the porcupine under a bush close to the original attack then dragged it into its underground den. (Photo: David Northall (UK) Highly commended, Wildlife Photographer of the Year, Natural History Museum, London)
A double lenticular cloud is illuminated at nightfall by the lava emitted from the Villarrica volcano, Chile. Villarica is in the town of Pucón in the south of Chile. It’s one of the country’s most active volcanoes and last erupted in 2015. Francisco takes regular trips to Villarrica to monitor its activity. On this visit, he stayed nearby for 10 nights. He says every trip is “quite an adventure – never knowing what the volcano might surprise you with”. Some nights are calm, others furious as in this photograph, where the brightness of the crater illuminates the night sky. (Photo: Francisco Negroni (Chile) Highly commended, Wildlife Photographer of the Year, Natural History Museum, London)
A stoat sits up and observes its territory as it blends perfectly into a snowy landscape in Belgium. Michel had been looking for stoats in the snow for many years. The magic of snowfall fascinates Michel every winter. He wanted to take a photograph that showed how the stoats blend in with the whiteness of the landscape. He’d seen a few in Switzerland but never in his native Belgium. Then, finally, his dream came true. He lay in the snow with a white camouflage net covering all but his lens. This curious stoat came out of its snowy hole and sat up from time to time, observing its territory just before setting off to hunt.(Photo: Michel d’Oultremont (Belgium) Highly commended, Wildlife Photographer of the Year, Natural History Museum, London)
A ghostly barn owl exits the hayloft window of a derelict barn to hunt in fields outside Vancouver, Canada. Jess quietly watched the owl for several nights to understand its habits. He set up an invisible beam that would trigger a flash when the owl flew out of the barn. Simultaneously, a slow shutter speed gathered ambient light cast on the clouds and barn. On the tenth night, all the moving parts came together as the owl left to begin its hunt. (Photo: Night by Jess Findlay (Canada) Highly commended, Wildlife Photographer of the Year, Natural History Museum, London) DM

 

