Ukraine war

Trump: not practical for Ukraine to join NATO, get back all land

WASHINGTON, Feb 12 (Reuters) - US President Donald Trump said on Wednesday he did not think it was practical for Ukraine to join NATO and that it was unlikely Ukraine will get back all of its land.
Servicemen of the 3rd Separate Tank Brigade of the Ground Forces of Ukraine operate a tank near the frontline at an undisclosed location in the Kharkiv region, eastern Ukraine, 10 February 2025, amid the ongoing Russian invasion. Russian troops entered Ukrainian territory on 24 February 2022, starting a conflict that has provoked destruction and a humanitarian crisis. EPA-EFE/SERGEY KOZLOV
Reuters
By Reuters
12 Feb 2025
Trump discussed the war in Ukraine on Wednesday in phone calls with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, in the US president's first big step toward diplomacy in a conflict he has promised to end.

Trump said he and Putin expect to meet in the future, probably in Saudi Arabia.

Trump described his call with Putin as a good conversation and said it lasted over an hour. He made the remarks to reporters on Wednesday afternoon.

Zelensky's office said Trump and Zelensky spoke by phone for about an hour, while the Kremlin said Putin's call with Trump lasted nearly an hour and a half.

The Kremlin said Putin and Trump had agreed to meet, and Putin had invited Trump to visit Moscow.

There had been speculation the two leaders would meet in a third country, with Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates seen as possible venues, according to Russian sources.

Russia launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022. It had annexed Crimea in 2014.

(Reporting by Nandita Bose; writing by Kanishka Singh in Washington, Editing by Franklin Paul and Rod Nickel)

