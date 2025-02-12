In Pictures The 149th Annual Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show, and more from around the world
Moving, tragic, surprising, inspiring, terrifying, shocking... This is a selection of images from our planet, over the past week.
Old English Sheepdog, Bugaboo's Let It Be, winner of Junior Showmanship Finals, is groomed backstage during the 149th Annual Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show – Junior Showmanship, Group Judging (Sporting, Working, Terrier) + Best in Show at Madison Square Garden on February 11, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Bryan Bedder/Getty Images for Westminster Kennel Club ) Dive Deeper Speed Read Summary Listen A dog is groomed backstage during the 149th Annual Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show – Junior Showmanship, Group Judging (Sporting, Working, Terrier) + Best in Show at Madison Square Garden on February 11, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Bryan Bedder/Getty Images for Westminster Kennel Club ) A West Highland Terrier is groomed backstage during the 149th Annual Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show – Junior Showmanship, Group Judging (Sporting, Working, Terrier) + Best in Show at Madison Square Garden on February 11, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images for Westminster Kennel Club) A handler grooms a Poodle dog during the 149th Annual Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show at Jacob K. Javits Convention Center on February 10, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Andres Kudacki/Getty Images) Detail of the tail of a Basenji as it prepares to compete at the 149th Annual Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show at Jacob K. Javits Convention Center on February 10, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Andres Kudacki/Getty Images) A handler holds a Chinese Crested dog at the 149th Annual Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show at Jacob K. Javits Convention Center on February 10, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Andres Kudacki/Getty Images) Pug dogs rest during the 149th Annual Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show at Jacob K. Javits Convention Center on February 10, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Andres Kudacki/Getty Images) A dog competes during the 149th Annual Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show – Westminster's Canine Celebration at Javits Center on February 08, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Westminster Kennel Club) A dog competes during the 149th Annual Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show – Westminster's Canine Celebration at Javits Center on February 08, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Westminster Kennel Club) A Chinese Crested dog runs during the agility competition at Jacob K. Javits Convention Center on February 8, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Andres Kudacki/Getty Images) Robin Novack and her dog Freddie the English Springer Spaniel, winner of the Sporting Group, 149th Annual Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show – Junior Showmanship, Group Judging (Sporting, Working, Terrier) + Best in Show at Madison Square Garden on February 11, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images for Westminster Kennel Club) Luke Ehricht and his dog Comet the Shih Tzu, winner of the Toy Group, during the 149th Annual Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show – Junior Showmanship, Group Judging (Sporting, Working, Terrier) + Best in Show at Madison Square Garden on February 11, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images for Westminster Kennel Club) Luke Ehricht and his dog Comet the Shih Tzu, winner of the Toy Group, celebrate during the 149th Annual Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show – Junior Showmanship, Group Judging (Sporting, Working, Terrier) + Best in Show at Madison Square Garden on February 11, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images for Westminster Kennel Club) A dog competes during the 149th Annual Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show – Junior Showmanship, Group Judging (Sporting, Working, Terrier) + Best in Show at Madison Square Garden on February 11, 2025 in New York City. Javits Convention Center on February 11, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Andres Kudacki/Getty Images) Dogs prepare backstage during the 149th Annual Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show – Group Judging (Hound, Toy, Non-Sporting, Herding) at Madison Square Garden on February 10, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images for Westminster Kennel Club) A man sleeps using his dog as a pillow at the 149th Annual Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show at Jacob K. Javits Convention Center on February 11, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Andres Kudacki/Getty Images) Roger Federer and Siya Kolisi leaving the press conference for the Roger Federer Foundation for a breakfast event with the private sector at Four Seasons Hotel on February 12, 2025 in Johannesburg, South Africa. The breakfast meeting discussed the Department of Basic Education's strategy to give every child in South Africa access to quality early childhood education. (Photo by Gallo Images/Luba Lesolle) Roger Federer and Siya Kolisi pose for a picture during the Roger Federer Foundation press conference following a breakfast with the private sector at Four Seasons Hotel on February 12, 2025 in Johannesburg, South Africa. The breakfast meeting discussed the Department of Basic Education's strategy to give every child in South Africa access to quality early childhood education. (Photo by Gallo Images/Luba Lesolle) Floats, set building and performers in costumes during the Cape Town Carnival Workshop Tour on February 11, 2025 in Cape Town, South Africa. The carnival is an annual spectacular that brings together some of the very best performers and artists and cultivate and sustain local participation in arts and culture, while showcasing creativity, encouraging celebration, and boosting tourism. (Photo by Gallo Images/Brenton Geach) Performers in costumes during the Cape Town Carnival Workshop Tour on February 11, 2025 in Cape Town, South Africa. The carnival is an annual spectacular that brings together some of the very best performers and artists and cultivate and sustain local participation in arts and culture, while showcasing creativity, encouraging celebration, and boosting tourism. (Photo by Gallo Images/Brenton Geach) Sri Lankan Buddhist monks attend the annual Navam Perahera religious procession at the Gangaramaya Buddhist temple in Colombo, Sri Lanka, 11 February 2025. The annual Navam Perahera is an elegant religious and cultural pageant held every year in February at the Gangarama Buddhist Temple in the capital city of Colombo. EPA-EFE/CHAMILA KARUNARATHNE Nepalese Hindu devotees attend a mass prayer during the last day of the month-long Madhav Narayan festival at Hanumanghat in Bhaktapur, Nepal, 12 February 2025. The Madhav Narayan festival takes place for a full month and is devoted to religious fasting, holy bathing and the study of the Swasthani book, honoring the deities Shiva and Swasthani. EPA-EFE/NARENDRA SHRESTHA Italian singer-songwriter and rapper Lorenzo Cherubini, better known as Jovanottii performs in front of the Ariston theatre during the 75th Sanremo Italian Song Festival, Sanremo, Italy, 11 February 2025. The music festival runs from 11 to 15 February 2025. EPA-EFE/FABIO FRUSTACI Residents inspect the damage done as Israeli troops withdraw from Al Farea refugee camp following a four-day campaign, near the West Bank city of Tubas, 12 February 2025. EPA-EFE/ALAA BADARNEH Destruction in the Al-Zaytun neighbourhood of Gaza, 12 February 2025. Israel and Hamas implemented the first phase of a hostage release and ceasefire deal on 19 January 2025. More than 48,000 Palestinians have been killed in the Gaza Strip, according to the Palestinian Ministry of Health, since Israel launched a military campaign in the strip in response to a cross-border attack led by the Palestinian militant group Hamas on 07 October 2023, in which about 1,200 Israelis were killed and more than 250 taken hostage. EPA-EFE/MOHAMMED SABER People watch as Syrian soldiers take part in a military parade organized by the Syrian Ministry of Defense following the graduation of over 300 soldiers in the city of Aleppo, northern Syria, 12 February 2025. Syria's Military Operations Command on 29 January dissolved the previous military and security services and established centers to address the status of personnel who served under the ousted regime of President Bashar al-Assad. EPA-EFE/BILAL AL HAMMOUD A Black and White Ruffed Lemur inspects a heart shaped balloon in it’s enclosure at Five Sisters Zoo valentine's photo call on February 12, 2025 in West Calder, Scotland. The Five Sisters Zoo outside Edinburgh is home to more than 160 different species from around the world, including rescued animals. For a Valentine's Day photo call, the zoo is offering animals enrichment activities with a Valentine's theme. (Photo by Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images) Lioness Plusza inspects a heart-shaped balloon in their enclosure at Five Sisters Zoo Valentine's photo call on February 12, 2025 in West Calder, Scotland. The Five Sisters Zoo outside Edinburgh is home to more than 160 different species from around the world, including rescued animals. For a Valentine's Day photo call, the zoo is offering animals enrichment activities with a Valentine's theme. (Photo by Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images) DM