Kevin Spacey faces another civil sexual assault lawsuit in UK

Spacey, 65, was sued in a civil suit by a claimant at London's High Court on Wednesday, according to court records. No details of the lawsuit were available.

The case is also being brought against London's Old Vic theatre, where Spacey worked as artistic director from around 2003.

Spacey, who is facing a separate lawsuit in London for alleged sexual abuse, was not immediately available for comment.

During his criminal trial, Spacey, who has always denied accusations of sexual misconduct, said three of the complainants in the criminal case had also brought civil claims against him.

"I take full responsibility for my past behaviour and my actions, but I cannot and will not take responsibility or apologise to anyone who’s made up stuff about me or exaggerated stories about me," he said in a TV interview last year.

The Old Vic could not immediately be reached for comment. A spokesperson for the claimant's law firm confirmed a lawsuit had been filed.

Spacey, who won Oscars for "American Beauty" and "The Usual Suspects", was one of Hollywood's biggest stars before he was first accused of sexual assault in 2017, following which he was dropped from the TV drama "House of Cards".

He stood trial at London's Southwark Crown Court in 2023, charged with sexually assaulting four men in Britain between 2004 and 2013, and was acquitted on his 64th birthday.

