Herman Mashaba is a South African self-made entrepreneur, leader of the ActionSA political party, and the former mayor of Johannesburg — a so-called “capitalist crusader” and self-proclaimed “cheeky black” who has been compared by some to Donald Trump because of his policies on immigrants.

KG gets the inside story on the making of the man, the rise of ActionSA as a kingmaker in local government, and getting winded by Jacob Zuma’s MK party in the 2024 national elections.

“When I was warned about MK I honestly thought, there’s just no way that people will vote for Jacob Zuma, it’s not possible,” Mashaba said.

Before the dust had settled on ActionSA’s disappointing showing in the 2024 national elections, Herman Mashaba was already looking to the 2026 local government polls.

After declining a role in the “grand coalition” that is the Government of National Unity (GNU) for a role in opposition, ActionSA has been in the news lately for seeking to broaden its footprint by entering into alliances with smaller political parties, grassroots associations, ratepayers’ associations and independent councillors countrywide.

Its current presence in six municipal councils in Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal was a strategic decision in 2021 that led to the newcomer party becoming the country’s sixth largest, obtaining more than 500,000 votes in these two provinces.

This combination of political streetsmarts, toughness and willingness to take strategic risks reflects Mashaba’s success in business, as the founder of the hair products company Black Like Me which became the biggest hair brand in South Africa. He shares his experiences growing up in poverty, raised by sisters while his mother worked as a domestic worker, and his grandfather acting as a role model for his values.

Courted into politics by the Democratic Alliance as mayor of Johannesburg, Mashaba parted ways with them three years later to form ActionSA in pursuit of his own brand of politics.

“Anyone who has worked with the DA will tell you, it’s very hard.” He speaks candidly about working with all the major parties in South Africa, and how he believes “identity politics” is very dangerous for the country.

“So the white voters voted for the DA and the black voters went for MK. So yeah, now I’ve learned those dynamics… now for 2026 I’m going to change my tactic.”

The one tactic that hasn’t changed is a strong and outspoken stance on illegal immigration. Tune in to hear what Mr Mashaba has to say when KG questions his role in controversial evictions during his time as mayor of the City of Johannesburg, and for comparisons with Donald Trump.

With global politics shifting to populism, right-wing thinking and anti-foreigner sentiment, is Mashaba a continuation of this worrying trend, or just a practical guy who wants to get things done?

Love him or loathe him, one thing’s for sure, he has had an impact on South African politics and society, through both his business and political leadership. DM

The views and opinions expressed in this video are those of the speaker(s) and do not necessarily reflect the views or position of Daily Maverick.

