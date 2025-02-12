Daily Maverick
ANALYSIS

GNU tensions and NHI doubling-down — five key takeaways from the post-Sona debates

Although the GNU seemed like a happy family at last week’s State of the Nation Address, the two days of post-Sona debates in Parliament have shown clear fault lines.
By Rebecca Davis
12 Feb 2025
On Tuesday and Wednesday this week, politicians from all of South Africa’s represented parties gave speeches in Parliament in response to President Cyril Ramaphosa’s State of the Nation Address (Sona) last week. Here’s what we learned.

1. Tensions are running rife in pockets of the GNU

The tensions within the Government of National Unity (GNU) were stunningly illustrated by the speech given by Public Enterprises Deputy Minister Sihle Zikalala (ANC) on Tuesday. Zikalala was the former public enterprises minister; he was demoted to deputy by the formation of the GNU, and his post went to the DA’s Dean Macpherson, who is now his boss.

That was always going to be a difficult dynamic: Zikalala is older than Macpherson, a more experienced politician and more highly educated.

To say that things appear to be strained between the two, on the basis of Zikalala’s speech, is an understatement. The deputy minister seemingly used his address to take revenge for his demotion, accusing Macpherson — although never by name — and the DA more widely of repeatedly seeking to take credit for projects which were already under way under the former administration.

“They all speak as if everything is new; it is not in their nature to give credit where it’s due. It is not in their nature to acknowledge work done by others, simply because they are obsessed to claim easy victories out of desperation to woo South African voters,” ranted Zikalala.

In a clear dig at Macpherson and DA leader John Steenhuisen, neither of whom hold a tertiary qualification, Zikalala said: “Plagiarism and data protection are not taught at a basic education level yet.”

He further hit out at Macpherson for having stated that he would refuse to implement the Expropriation Act, saying that all ministers were required to take an oath of office committing to uphold all the laws of the land.

“When racism is combined with ignorance, they produce arrogance,” said Zikalala.

The DA’s sweeper in the debate, George Michalakis, subsequently told Zikalala from the podium: “Demotions to the rank of deputy are always painful, but it’s been six months: get over it, man. See it as a learning curve. If you watch closely what Minister Macpherson is doing, you might one day be a good minister of public works yourself.”

In Macpherson’s contribution to the debate, he did not directly respond to Zikalala, but he hinted darkly at saboteurs within Public Works, saying: “Some in this House want this department to fail … some members in this House seek out paid-for journalists and attempt to spread fake news through AI voice notes and falsified WhatsApps”.

Spare a thought for President Cyril Ramaphosa, having to manage these dynamics within his Cabinet.

2. There is confusion within the GNU over the status of NHI

There is clearly a communication problem within the GNU when it comes to the thorny issue of National Health Insurance (NHI).

It was previously reported that a deal had been brokered between the DA and the ANC to save private medical aid schemes; Health Minister Aaron Motsoaledi was subsequently adamant that this was not the case.

During Tuesday’s debate, meanwhile, DA MP Mat Cuthbert said the party welcomed “the removal of the NHI targets from the Medium-Term Development Plan” — only for Motsoaledi once again to strenuously deny this during his address to Parliament on Wednesday.

Cuthbert, said Motsoaledi, “said that there won’t be NHI in the budget, it’s off the table. Sorry sir, it’s there, and it ought to be there.”

The health minister accused critics of NHI of spreading “distortions”.

Turning to IFP leader Velenkosini Hlabisa, who said at the Tuesday debate that the IFP favoured a “more incremental approach” to implementing the NHI, Motsoaledi said: “We agree with you 100%... There’s no way of implementing NHI except gradually.”

The minister quoted the Act as stipulating that the system would be “gradually phased in”.

Hlabisa had also said on Tuesday that the IFP should prioritise strengthening existing public health systems.

Motsoaledi said that there, too, they were in agreement: “Strengthening the healthcare system and implementing NHI are not mutually exclusive.”

The DA has threatened to withdraw support for the Budget over disagreements with the ANC on contentious pieces of legislation. The Budget is due to be tabled on 19 February.

3. Expect to see the EFF on the streets this year

EFF leader Julius Malema announced to Parliament this week: “As Economic Freedom Fighters we have adopted a theme of ‘the year of picket lines’. We are going back to the streets and reclaiming our identity.”

It’s probably a savvy political move: the EFF has been far less visible in recent years than previously, with a certain energy seeming to have drained from the organisation — exacerbated by the departures of Floyd Shivambu and Mbuyiseni Ndlozi and a lacklustre 2024 elections showing.

Malema seems determined to pull things together again this year and restore the party’s brand as populist provocateurs. Targets he hinted at for upcoming protests: the Treasury, the Reserve Bank (which the party wants to nationalise) and the Israeli embassy (which the party wants to close).

4. Panyaza Lesufi’s version of Johannesburg is wildly at odds with reality

Listening to Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi discuss his home city at the Wednesday debate left one wondering if he was referring to the same Johannesburg: a city which appears to be in terminal decay and whose residents report a rapidly diminishing quality of life.

Lesufi waxed lyrical about the city playing host to the “best planetarium in the Southern Hemisphere”; Daily Maverick’s Ferial Haffajee agrees that its rebooted form is wonderful, but points out that it is a project of Wits and Anglo American.

Lesufi painted the picture of a futuristic cityscape, with the Gautrain expanding to Soweto and a “speed train” connecting Joburg and Limpopo in 67 minutes.

Compared with the reality of what is happening on the ground in Johannesburg, particularly with regard to basic services, it felt like active gaslighting.

5. MK remains a Jacob Zuma cult

We called it last year: the MK party’s sole project in Parliament appears to be one of historical revisionism, focused on lying about the presidency of its leader, Jacob Zuma.

As a result, in their first Sona debate as the official opposition, the MK party's deputy president, John Hlophe, subjected the House to almost 24 torturous minutes of reminiscing about Zuma’s presidency.

A taster: “The vision held by President Zuma far exceeded the narrow political obsession and persecution which the establishment subjected him to.”

MK members believe that if they stand up in Parliament and tell South Africans at every opportunity how much better things were in the Zuma years, Zuma will be able to stage a presidential comeback after altering constitutional term limits, or at least install a proxy as state president.

Unfortunately, in these troubled times of imminent journalistic extinction, mass misinformation and zero fact-checking on social media, it just could work. Look at the US. DM

Comments

Rae Earl Feb 13, 2025, 08:25 AM

Zikalala shouts that Macphearson takes credit for work he (Zikalala) was doing. Rubbish! Macphearson was credited for his decisions in achieving speedy results on never ending projects. Under Zikalala's watch they would still be unfinished. His record speaks for itself.

mfsw Feb 13, 2025, 08:30 AM

Zikalala is older and more experienced politician and more highly educated, PHD perhaps? than MacPherson, but you forget one important word, and that is he is incompetent.

keith.ciorovich Feb 13, 2025, 09:04 AM

I think the minister should place his deputy on suspension without pay for insubordination. Can you imagine the sabotage being instigated to try and derail the progress made by the minister. Once again not a beep from the president.

in Feb 13, 2025, 09:34 AM

A fool with a PhD still remains a fool.

mfsw Feb 13, 2025, 11:43 AM

I was being sarcastic with the ANC members to claim PHD's that they have not got.

Michael Cinna Feb 13, 2025, 08:48 AM

As paying DM subscribers, surely we're owed an explanation regarding the shutting down of comment sections on certain articles? Tailoring narratives is not very Maverick.

in Feb 13, 2025, 09:34 AM

The left has always feared the truth and the facts.

ralppeters Feb 13, 2025, 10:02 AM

Maybe ask yourself why are you paying for a one sided narrative.

Michael Cinna Feb 13, 2025, 11:32 AM

Better yet, check out how DM is funded. I'm quite surprised they've never disclosed on their articles (particularly regarding USAid) that they receive grant support through their own NGO in the US (Inkululeko) which in turn receives support from USAid....

Alan Watkins Feb 13, 2025, 12:20 PM

Unless FULL comment is returned, and spurious rejection of comments stops, my subscription ends. I am waiting with bated breath

ralppeters Feb 13, 2025, 01:07 PM

Alienating half you customer base never worked for any company. Ask Jaguar or Bud Light

Paddy Ross Feb 13, 2025, 11:23 AM

I can understand DM taking this step reluctantly as, surprisingly to me, the election of Donald Trump is having the same effect in SA as in the US. One can not put one's views forward without a vitriolic barrage of insults being released by those who do not share one's view.

ralppeters Feb 13, 2025, 11:40 AM

Free speech should be free no matter what side of the fence you are on your opinion matters in a democracy. As the saying goes, take a spoon full of cement...

Alan Watkins Feb 13, 2025, 12:21 PM

Yet we are all commenting here. Some articles have no comments allowed, some only email to DM editor, while some articles still alow full comment. WTF is going on?

henk.craucamp Feb 13, 2025, 12:31 PM

So what you saying is, you prefer that it be a echo chamber...how democratic of you...not.

Paddy Ross Feb 13, 2025, 12:57 PM

My comment has nothing to do with echo chambers. I just regret that the ability to disagree by expressing logical counter arguments is being lost. There is a growing tendency to believe that responding in a manner that includes insults of one's contrary views strengthens one's case.

Johnny Bravo Feb 13, 2025, 06:57 PM

You cannot reason someone out of a position they were not reasoned into... And trolling is a good option in the absence of logic.

Rodshep Feb 13, 2025, 08:58 AM

Yet with all the hot air that has been expound land grabs and land invasions are alive and well and living in KZN North of Durban. Inkosi Ngcobo is actively laying claim to Tongat Hullet land claiming as his own selling plots for between 60/95k. Interim Court order stopping invasion until March....

mfsw Feb 13, 2025, 11:55 AM

So Trump is right and maybe someone needs to enlightened Gordon Hill Lewis that land grabs instigated by the ANC are a form of expropriation if the owner cannot afford the legal fees.

Ivan van Heerden Feb 13, 2025, 10:40 AM

“When racism is combined with ignorance, they produce arrogance,” said Zikalala Once again the ANC Comrades displaying an absolute ignorance of irony. It would be funny if it wasn't so pathetic. Racist, Ignorant Arrogant. The exact description of an ANC/EFF/MK Comrade

alexgordon1978 Feb 13, 2025, 11:32 AM

the GNU should urgently consider granting refugee status to the American LGBTQIA+ community :)

Johan Herholdt Feb 13, 2025, 12:06 PM

Many a true word ...

ralppeters Feb 13, 2025, 12:16 PM

Will soon be running out of alphabet letters for that

Pieter van de Venter Feb 13, 2025, 12:19 PM

The writer forgot to mention the speech of the Limpopo Coffee Tycoon. I am not sure what Ms VBS Simelne was talking about, until she mention she had a coffee shop. She went on and on about housing in the WC and money going back to Treasury. Surely better than to steal it?

henk.craucamp Feb 13, 2025, 12:29 PM

Has anyone else noted that DM only allows comments on certain articles of late...especially where the article is left leaning...

Rod MacLeod Feb 13, 2025, 02:26 PM

Henk, you shoulds read other peoples' comments too ... if you browse the responses above you will see a number of views expressed on just such a topic.

Philemon Solomon Feb 13, 2025, 03:34 PM

So DM you have now taken to blocking comments with out even informing the person? Is this part of stopping misinformation and zero fact checking that the author refers too? You people are too smart to not see the link between censoring discourse and "1984".

Skinyela Feb 14, 2025, 07:03 AM

The success of Goebbels' propaganda was not due to his brilliance alone, but was helped by the poor economic conditions for an average German citizen at the time. MKP's propaganda might work because the current administration is not doing so well.