Global electric vehicle sales up 18% in January

Feb 12 (Reuters) - Global electric and plug-in hybrid vehicle sales in January rose 18% year on year, as growth in Europe and the United States outpaced China for the first time since last February, research firm Rho Motion said on Wednesday.

Why it's important

Governments worldwide are adopting different policies to encourage EV adoption while trade tensions and slowing car markets foreshadow plant closures and thousands of job losses.

By the numbers

Global sales of fully electric vehicles and plug-in hybrids (PHEV) rose 17.7% year on year to 1.3 million in January, the third consecutive month of slowing growth, the Rho Motion data showed.

Sales in China were up 11.8% year-on-year to 0.7 million vehicles in the month.

Europe reported sales of 0.25 million, up 21% from the same month of 2024.

Among the continent's main markets, France dropped by 52% due to the introduction of a weight tax on PHEVs, while Germany saw an increase of over 40% partly due to low figures in January 2024, when EV subsidies came to an abrupt end, Rho Motion said.