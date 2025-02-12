Giant schnauzer Monty takes best in show at Westminster Kennel Club

Monty, a 5-year-old male with an all-black coat, beat out more than 2,500 dogs from all 50 states that traveled to New York City to compete in the 149th annual event.

The winners of each of the 200 competing breeds advance to compete for one of seven group titles, with each group winner moving on to the finals. Monty had won the working group the previous two years as well but failed to win the big prize until now.

"The puppy did the damn thing," co-owner Katie Bernardin said through tears in the event televised from Madison Square Garden.

Second place, known as reserve best in show, went to Bourbon, a 9-year-old whippet and winner of the hound group who came out of retirement and claimed the runner-up prize for the third time.

The other finalists were Comet the shih tzu and winner of the toy group; Neal the bichon frisé who took the non-sporting group; Freddie the English springer spaniel and champ of the sporting group; Archer the Skye terrier from the terrier group; and Mercedes the German shepherd of the herding group.

Judge Paula Nykiel, herself a breeder and owner-handler who has bred more than 50 pointer champions, chose best in show after being sequestered from preliminary events in the three-day competition.

Judges, looking for each breed's ideal standard, examine the dogs' mouths and place their hands over the animals' bodies, checking for muscle tone before watching the dogs run their paces.

Nykiel had the handlers take their dogs on one last lap at breed-appropriate speed, but not before inviting the handlers to take a deep breath and take in their moment of glory.

(Reporting by Jessica DiNapoli in New York and Daniel Trotta in Carlsbad, California; Editing by Bill Berkrot and Kim Coghill)