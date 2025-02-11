Dewald Brevis is still only 21. It’s remarkable that despite his green age there is so much expectation placed on him.

Comparisons to arguably the country’s best batter yet, AB de Villiers, were made when he was still a teenager, while calls came for him to be jetted into the national side not long after.

Brevis’ returns with the willow since making his professional debut have had many peaks and troughs, with nothing consistently in between.

The highs included scoring 162 off 57 deliveries – the highest score to date by a South African in T20 cricket – in a CSA T20 Challenge match in 2022. The following match, against the same opposition, in the same competition, at the same venue, he scored nine off 10 deliveries.

The talent has always been there but the consistency in performance was lacking, which is to be expected from someone in the infancy of their professional cricketing career.

But with more of his game figured out, yet still learning, he is starting to put together consecutive innings and consistent match-winning performances.

Dewald Brevis of MI Cape Town during their SA20 match against Sunrisers Eastern Cape at St George’s Park in Gqeberha on 16 January 2023. (Photo: SA20 / Sportzpics / Gallo Images)

Rising star

Brevis was awarded the rising star of the season in the SA20 this year after helping his side to their maiden title.

The talented strokemaker – whose six-hitting ability is characterised by him not looking at the ball travelling into the stands – was the sixth-leading run scorer this season.

Brevis made 291 runs at a blistering strike rate of 184.17 and an average of 48.5.

That’s up from his numbers in season one where he scored 235 runs with a strike rate of 117.5 and season two where he struck 155 at a rate of 140.18. But in both those seasons his numbers were aided by one magical knock.

But what has changed this season?

“I’ve seen glimpses of it in the Major League in America where, on the back of his bat, he’s basically carried us to a final,” SAID MI Cape Town coach Robin Peterson, who also coaches the MI New York side where Brevis plays franchise cricket.

“He’s capable of doing special things with the bat.

“Dewald is a young guy and things have happened quickly for him. Sometimes you have to fall and get back on the bike.

“He’s learned a lot. You can see it. Even talking to him and the way he prepares now and the maturity with which he talks about the game.”

Dewald Brevis of MI Cape Town scored 38 off 18 deliveries in the SA20 final. (Photo: Shaun Roy / SA20 / Sportzpics)

The youngster also had an opportunity to turn his arm over this season with his legbreaks, bowling five overs and taking three wickets.

“His bowling and his batting are different this season and that can only come from young players falling, learning harsh lessons and coming back stronger,” said Peterson. “That’s testament to his resilience.

“He still has a long way to go but the signs are all there that he could be a brilliant player.”

Brevis has shown his talent sporadically in other formats as well for his domestic side, the Titans.

In four-day cricket he’s scored 953 runs at an average of 36.65, with three 100s and four 50s, while his 667 runs in the 50-over format have come at 41.68 with two 100s and two 50s.

Dewald Brevis of MI Cape Town during the SA20 match against Pretoria Capitals at Newlands in Cape Town on 23 January 2023. (Photo: SA20 / Sportzpics / Gallo Images)

Other talents

A few other young potential superstars have emerged from this season’s SA20. No one else has made a splash as big as clean-striking opening batter Lhuan-dre Pretorius, who was named batter of the season after bludgeoning 397 runs this season, more than any other batter.

The left-hander was brutal against anything on his legs, while timing and placing the ball exquisitely through the off-side. The 18-year-old scored his runs at a rapid rate of 166.8 as well.

Other not-so-young but talented players who had stand-out seasons for the sides include Paarl Royals’ Rubin Hermann and MI Cape Town’s George Linde.

In only nine innings, 28-year-old Hermann scored 333 runs at an average above 40. Linde’s all-round skill was on display again, scoring 161 runs at a strike rate above 150 and taking 11 wickets with the ball at an economy rate of 6.29. DM