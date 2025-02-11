Portugal court spares big banks from paying millions in fines for mortgage collusion

In September, the Santarem Competition Court ruled that the banks had colluded by exchanging information on mortgage loan spreads, amounts granted and aligned commercial practices between 2002 and 2013, thus distorting competition.

That court supported the fine proposed by the Portuguese competition authority, but the lenders involved in the so-called "banking cartel" appealed the decision. The competition authority or public prosecutors can still appeal to the constitutional court.

Lisbon's Court of Appeal said in a statement on Monday that the statute of limitations on acts carried out by banks "expired on September 1, 2023 or, at most, applying COVID-19 laws, on February 11, 2024".