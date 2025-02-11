Inherited Privilege

Comments
"A Constitutional Act that aims to expropriate barren and unused land, addressing the injustices of Apartheid . . ." If the wording of the Act supported the above, no one would complain. Instead, it does nothing of the sort and isn't limited to land. A very misleading cartoon.
Cartoons are meant to be clever. This is not. Pathetic.
It is time to stop generalizing. All Frenchmen do not wear berets and eat frog's legs. I find it useful to remember that NOBODY chooses who their parents are or where they are born. Yet, sadly, too many people are judged on these criterai. Everyone has their own reality and story. Think b4 writing.
As has been pointed out ad nauseam, everyone is entitled to their own opinions, but what they aren’t entitled to is their own facts. That apart, the postmodern idea that all opinions are equal is a demonstrable falsehood, perpetuated typically by people who have few or no facts.
the cartoonist (and many analysts), appears to suffer from the delusion that whites somehow got gifted their homes or business property or farms. I bought and improved everything we have. If anybody wants to take it for free, I will ensure that when they do, it will be worth exactly that.
Scorched earth?
Pretty much : yes. Fair is fair; that is what they said it is worth so they can’t complain. I do not believe EWC will happen, just saying what they should expect if it does.
Lol, the concept of privilege lies only in the mind of the beholder. I'm privileged to have my mountains and sea. You can take me away from them, but you will never take them away from me.
Also remember, the Nguni tribes are not the first nation of South Africa. In a strange sense the Afrikaners are more so, because they include the blood of the first nation Bushmen and Khoe-Khoe. Mostly Khoe-Khoe who were part of the Afrikaner "Groot Trek". Learn your history.
Why is Elon Chinese?
Again, the whites are being punished for bringing civilization to Africa. It's not privilege its a European norm.