2025 Sony World Photography Awards: National and Regional winners

Photographing a black rhino on a misty morning, in such an atmospheric setting, emphasises its beauty and majesty. The mist adds a dreamlike quality to the scene. (Photo: Mohammad Mirza, Kuwait, Winner, National Awards, Sony World Photography Awards 2025) A group of workers unloads paddy straw from a truck. The rice straw is a by-product of farming that is used for a variety of purposes, including as cattle feed and fuel. (Photo: Syed Mahabubul Kader, Bangladesh, Winner, National Awards, Sony World Photography Awards 2025) This image captures the essence of Icelandic natural landscapes: green and brown moss, water cascading down a canyon and a mountain covered in snow and fog. (Photo: Timo Zilz, Germany, Winner, National Awards, Sony World Photography Awards 2025) Historically women have not had the same rights and freedoms as men. This image shows a woman practicing her skills at Phare Ponleu Selpak, demonstrating talents that are often associated with masculinity. She is free to soar, displaying both her confidence and ability. (Photo: Sam Ang Ourng, Cambodia, Winner, National Awards, Sony World Photography Awards 2025) Amidst a vast abandoned waste marble dumping yard in Kishangarh, Rajasthan, a lone tree reaches towards the sky, its bare branches a testament to its resilience. Hanging from the branch, the vivid burst of colour of the two bags introduces a touch of humanity. In this image, the photographer reflects on the delicate balance between nature and human presence in an unforgiving landscape. (Photo: Rajeev Gaikwad, India, Winner, National Awards, Sony World Photography Awards 2025) The Abu Al-Fasad bird is known for its elegance and graceful movements. This small bird holds a special place in the Egyptian environment, symbolising vibrant nature and beauty. Photographed at Dahab Island, Giza, this image reveals the intricate details of the bird in flight against a natural backdrop. The photographer waited for four hours in the direct sun, to capture this moment. (Photo: Ahmed Abdallah, Egypt, Winner, National Awards, Sony World Photography Awards 2025) This 29-year-old girl has a rare condition known as ‘phantom bone disease’ (Gorham-Stout syndrome) and must carry an oxygen system with her wherever she goes. Despite her challenges, she hasn’t lost her sense of humour and still loves life. For this portrait, the photographer decorated the oxygen system with small flowers to symbolise the flow of life. (Photo: Anel Bazylova, Kazakhstan, Winner, National Awards, Sony World Photography Awards 2025) Mount Merapi is a highly active volcano in Indonesia; lava is still flowing from it today. (Photo: Sim Jhones Gozali, Indonesia, Winner, National Awards, Sony World Photography Awards 2025) In this photograph, a group of freedivers skilfully defy gravity, suspended upside down beneath a boat in clear water. Their silhouettes create a mesmerising scene that is reminiscent of the ‘Spider-Verse’; their forms seem to dance in harmony with the underwater world, blending the artistry of human movement with the fluidity of aquatic life. (Photo:Wan Yong Chong, Malaysia, Winner, National Awards, Sony World Photography Awards 2025) A local farmer and his family have breakfast, having worked since the early morning at a paddy field in the Old Bagan, Myanmar. (Photo: Zay Yar Lin, Myanmar, Winner, National Awards, Sony World Photography Awards 2025) In a rundown karaoke bar – popularly known as a KTV – a young waitress waits for customers. Away from the tourist hubs of Siem Reap, Cambodia, these local KTVs echo with the shouts of ‘juol mouy!’ (Khmer for ‘cheers!’). These lively spots attract men from all walks of life seeking food, music and conversation with the young waitresses. VIP boxes offer private karaoke for an extra fee, with the girls welcoming patrons late into the night. (Photo: Rabik Upadhayay, Nepal, Winner, National Awards, Sony World Photography Awards 2025) Burning together, these sparklers created a mesmerising image. (Photo: Ali Sohail, Pakistan, Winner, National Awards, Sony World Photography Awards 2025) An electrifying concert by the French band La Femme, who were performing in Warsaw, Poland. The atmosphere at the event was truly mesmerising, as psychedelic rock and an infectious energy swept through the crowd. This unforgettable moment was captured when one of the musicians spontaneously leapt into the audience. (Photo: Hanna Kantor, Poland, Winner, National Awards, Sony World Photography Awards 2025) This image is part of a series that captures the intimate journey of a couple navigating the complexities of love and life together. The series explores themes of connection, vulnerability and the enduring power of companionship. Each frame reflects the delicate balance of individuality and unity, as the couple weave their shared narrative against the backdrop of time and circumstance. (Photo: Nsikanabasi Effiong, Nigeria, Winner, National Awards, Sony World Photography Awards 2025) Baily Head, in Antarctica, is home to around 100,000 pairs of chinstrap penguins. The photographer watched a conveyor belt of penguins coming and going from the beach, keeping his focus on a single spot and waiting for them to return to the beach as the surf was breaking. (Photo: Werner De Kock, South Africa, Winner, National Awards, Sony World Photography Awards 2025) During a solo hike in Wenhai, China, the photographer came across a serene, narrow stream meandering through dark grasslands, flowing towards a vast, still lake in the distance. The image was edited with muted tones and high contrast to evoke the look of a pencil sketch, capturing the solitude and tranquillity of the journey. (Photo: Ng Guang Ze, Singapore, Winner, National Awards, Sony World Photography Awards 2025) This is the photographer’s favourite image from his ‘Biowoolness’ fashion shoot for Hungarian fashion studio Pinkponilo. (Photo: Ridhwan Mohammed Rafi, Qatar, Winner, National Awards, Sony World Photography Awards 2025) Toji train station in Dhaka, Bangladesh. The station is bustling with people returning from jama’ah prayer, reflecting community and faith. (Photo: Mohammed Muhtasib, Saudi Arabia, Winner, National Awards, Sony World Photography Awards 2025) The priests (kapuwa) in charge of the nearby temple display their devotion to God at a ceremony at the Sinigama Sri Devol Shrine in Sri Lanka. This particular woman was behaving differently to the other priests, which drew the photographer’s attention. (Photo: Sasindu Pramuditha, Sri Lanka, Winner, National Awards, Sony World Photography Awards 2025) An aerial shot follows a boat as it cruises into Thailand's beautiful Phang Nga Bay. (Photo: Kiyoshi Hijiki, Thailand, Winner, National Awards, Sony World Photography Awards 2025) A club in Hanoi, Vietnam, where retired soldiers play table tennis and card games. (Photo: Rahsan Firtina, Turkey, Winner, National Awards, Sony World Photography Awards 2025) The world-famous Coming True Fire Group put on a free performance of their Firemosa tour for a group of local children. This decisive moment was captured during their Fire Fall dance, which lit up the eyes of the audience. (Photo: Chen De-Huang, Taiwan, Winner, National Awards, Sony World Photography Awards 2025) This photograph captures a moment as an Emirati woman stands by the Corniche seaside in Abu Dhabi, with an old fisherman’s boat in the foreground, gazing thoughtfully at the horizon. Dressed in traditional attire, she exudes a sense of pride and strength. The photographer notes that she ‘embodies the rich heritage of Arab culture.’ The tranquil sea in front of her symbolises a deep connection to the land and the traditions that shape Emirati identity. (Photo: Donell Gumiran, United Arab Emirates, Winner, National Awards, Sony World Photography Awards 2025) A young passerby walks through the secluded streets of Tashkent, his hands busy carrying the weight of empty hearts on a gloomy summer morning. (Photo: Mubina Fayzullaeva, Uzbekistan, Winner, National Awards, Sony World Photography Awards 2025) Korea’s hidden cave. This photograph was taken in an underwater cave on the South Korean island of Ulleungdo. (Photo: Kyunghwan Oh, Korea, Republic Of, 3rd Place, National Awards, Sony World Photography Awards 2025) Captured with a slow shutter speed, the water falling over this waterfall spreads like a crown. The image showcases Iceland’s natural beauty – the flowing water conveys a mystical and grand feeling beneath the dark sky, which accentuates the texture of the surrounding rocks. (Photo: Kibong Nam, Korea, Republic Of, 1st Place, National Awards, Sony World Photography Awards 2025) This is a breathtaking winter view of Uhwajeong Pavilion, in Naejangsan National Park, South Korea. The snow-covered landscape transforms the scene into a tranquil masterpiece reminiscent of a traditional Korean ink wash painting, created using shades of ink without adding colours. The hills and the serene lake create a harmonious balance, showing the beauty of Korea’s natural wonders. (Photo: Gilyoung Pyo, Korea, Republic Of, 2nd Place, National Awards, Sony World Photography Awards 2025) A swing set in a rose garden provides the ideal setting for playful Hmong children. Their mother is right there with them, not just watching but joining in. In the cool mountain air of Son La province in Northern Vietnam they find warmth through familial love and connection. (Photo: Việt Văn Trần, Vietnam, Winner, National Awards, Sony World Photography Awards 2025) In this fantasy photo shoot, the photographer wanted to bring out the inner world of the model. (Photo: Niks Freimanis, Latvia, Shortlist, Regional Awards, Sony World Photography Awards 2025) A freestyle skier is captured in mid-air, while an audience watches from the chairlift above. The black-and-white tones emphasise the contrast between the crisp snow and the dynamic skier. (Photo: Raido Nurk, Estonia, Shortlist, Regional Awards, Sony World Photography Awards 2025) Misfit captures the quiet rebellion of a lone cabbage among rows of identical plastic bottles. Its vibrant, organic green colour clashes with the muted, artificial hues of the bottles, amplifying its isolation. Encased in synthetic plastic, the scene underscores the tension between nature and industry – a small, unapologetic act of defiance that breaks the monotony of uniformity. (Photo: Ieva Gailė, Lithuania, Winner, Regional Awards, Sony World Photography Awards 2025) Damjan Cvetovski is a young Macedonian photographer who is proud of his hairstyle. Here, he changed roles for a few moments and transformed into a model. (Photo: Ivan Borko, Slovenia, Shortlist, Regional Awards, Sony World Photography Awards 2025) This image was taken in Montepulciano, Italy. (Photo: Slobodan Blagojeviċ, Serbia, Shortlist, Regional Awards, Sony World Photography Awards 2025) Photographed at Kolovare beach in Zadar, Croatia, this black-and-white image shows the silhouettes of men jumping from the diving platform into the sea. (Photo: Marko Buntić, Croatia, Winner, Regional Awards, Sony World Photography Awards 2025) This image captures various lives in the Dubrovnik diary. (Photo: Suer Celina, Kosovo, Shortlist, Regional Awards, Sony World Photography Awards 2025) When the first snow of the year falls it reveals the intricate path of this mountain stream. Later in the winter, the stream freezes and becomes completely invisible against the white field. Legend has it that the stream was created by the movement of an ancient snake-like beast. (Photo: Sanja Vrzić, Bosnia And Herzegovina, Shortlist, Regional Awards, Sony World Photography Awards 2025) The Prokletije are a mountain range in eastern Montenegro, Kosovo, and northern Albania. The Karanfili peaks can be seen on the horizon. The photo was taken from the Trojan ridge, which is on the border between Montenegro and Albania. (Photo: Radojko Bošković, Montenegro, Shortlist, Regional Awards, Sony World Photography Awards 2025) A portrait of two children after the revival of oil wrestling matches on Hill ‘Chilia’ at the border between Greece and Bulgaria. Oil wrestling is a tradition that dates back thousands of years. (Photo: Panagiotis Rontos, Greece, Winner, Regional Awards, Sony World Photography Awards 2025) This photograph was taken during rowing practice and shows the abstract symmetry created by the movement of the single-seat skiff and the athlete. (Photo: Yavor Michev, Bulgaria, Shortlist, Regional Awards, Sony World Photography Awards 2025) Sunflower fields in the Republic of North Macedonia, photographed at sunset under the last direct light of the day. (Photo: Vlatko Rafeski, North Macedonia, Shortlist, Regional Awards, Sony World Photography Awards 2025) In the summer of 2024 there was amazing, rare coloured snow in the French Alps at altitudes of more than 3,000 metres above sea level. It was caused by winds blowing sand from the Sahara desert to the mountains. The combination of fresh white snow and an orange-coloured sand layer was absolutely stunning, especially on the glaciers around Mont Blanc. (Photo: KunPeng Zhu, China Mainland, 3rd Place, National Awards, Sony World Photography Awards 2025 © Peter Svoboda, Slovakia, Winner, Regional Awards, Sony World Photography Awards 2025) A traditional wedding in Maramures, Romania. Family and friends dress in traditional clothes and celebrate the young newlywed couple. (Photo: Marian Plaino, Romania, Shortlist, Regional Awards, Sony World Photography Awards 2025) A lone figure stands beside a white chair, next to a dramatically windswept tree on a cliff edge, gazing out over the sea. The black-and-white image conveys a sense of solitude and contemplation. (Photo: Elena Georgiou, Cyprus, Shortlist, Regional Awards, Sony World Photography Awards 2025) A young goat next to its mother. (Photo: Irina Zaiteva, Moldova, Republic Of, Shortlist, Regional Awards, Sony World Photography Awards 2025) This windsock was spotted while the photographer was taking pictures at an air show at a local airport. It became one of his favourite minimalist images. (Photo: Tomáš Havrda, Czech Republic, Shortlist, Regional Awards, Sony World Photography Awards 2025) Comet C/2023 A3 (Tsuchinshan–ATLAS) over the Badain Jaran Desert in Inner Mongolia, China. (Photo: KunPeng Zhu, China Mainland, 3rd Place, National Awards, Sony World Photography Awards 2025) This image depicts the carefree life of children in the mountains. (Photo: Yaping Du, China Mainland, 2nd Place, National Awards, Sony World Photography Awards 2025) ‘The moment the rocket launched into the sky, our hearts flew.’ (Photo: Hao Guo, China Mainland, 1st Place, National Awards, Sony World Photography Awards 2025) This image is part of a personal series about mental health and overcoming issues without losing ourselves in the process. It was taken at Malvin Beach in Montevideo, Uruguay, using RGB tube lights. (Photo: Cecilia Nion, Uruguay, Shortlist, Latin America Regional Awards, Sony World Photography Awards 2025) A macro lens was used to capture the details in this brass pendant, which was made by a young artist who works with the lost-wax process. (Photo: Carola Pettis, Argentina, Shortlist, Latin America Regional Awards, Sony World Photography Awards 2025) Under the starry sky of the Sumapaz Páramo in Colombia, a luminous door rises as a symbolic portal to Pachamama (Mother Earth). For the indigenous peoples who once inhabited it, this sacred place was the setting for long walks and rituals where tributes were offered to Mother Earth. The light, drawn in the darkness, evokes the spiritual and ancestral connection that still lives in this mystical landscape, reminding us of the bond between humanity and nature. (Photo: Kevin Molano, Colombia, 3rd Place, Latin America Regional Awards, Sony World Photography Awards 2025) This photograph is part of a project that focuses on portraying senior citizens alongside objects or activities that connect them with their childhood or past.(Photo: Brian Delgadillo, Bolivia, Shortlist, Latin America Regional Awards, Sony World Photography Awards 2025) The Araucanía Region of Chile has large forests of araucaria (monkey puzzle) trees that are essential for the maintenance of the ecosystem and the various species that inhabit it. The photographer noticed this group of Austral parakeets landing synchronously on one of the branches of a large araucaria tree and took a lot of shots –this is the one he liked the most. (Photo: Jean Paul De la Harpe Zubiaur, Chile, Shortlist, Latin America Regional Awards, Sony World Photography Awards 2025) El Norte is a fashion editorial set in Tamaulipas, Mexico, and was produced in collaboration with stylist Dina Elizabeth. It reflects urban identities through upcycled outfits that are inspired by sustainable fashion trends. The artist, whose family has worked in the market area since her birth, explores how this environment shapes identity and everyday narratives in public spaces. (Photo: Lucero Mora Ardila, Mexico, 1st Place, Latin America Regional Awards, Sony World Photography Awards 2025) The aim of this photograph is to share the beauty of the Antigua Guatemala flower festival. The historic Santa Catalina Arch forms the perfect backdrop for the people and colours presented in the scene. (Photo: Rafael Valladares, Guatemala, Shortlist, Latin America Regional Awards, Sony World Photography Awards 2025) As the first rays of sunlight hit the face of Monte Fitz Roy, and the blue moon descends towards the horizon, pink hues on the granite walls contrast with the deep blue hues of winter in Argentinian Patagonia. (Photo: Lior Berman Fernández, Costa Rica, Shortlist, Latin America Regional Awards, Sony World Photography Awards 2025) The fascinating tail of a chameleon – a master of camouflage – reflects the complexity and beauty found in every corner of nature. (Photo: Pedro Jarque Krebs, Peru, 2nd Place, Latin America Regional Awards, Sony World Photography Awards 2025) DM