US freezes some funding for security mission tackling Haiti's gangs

Powerful gangs, armed with weapons largely trafficked from the United States, have united in the Caribbean country's capital Port-au-Prince under a common alliance and now control most of the city and are expanding to nearby areas.

The Multinational Security Support (MSS) mission, while approved by the UN Security Council, is not a United Nations operation and currently relies on voluntary contributions. The mission has so far made little progress toward helping Haiti restore order.

There are nearly 900 police and troops from Kenya, El Salvador, Jamaica, Guatemala and Belize. More than $110 million has been paid into a UN trust fund for the mission, more than half of it from Canada, according to UN data.

"The US had committed $15 million to the trust fund; $1.7 million of that had already been spent, so $13.3 million is now frozen," UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric told reporters. "We received an official notification from the US asking for an immediate stop work order on their contribution."

Just hours after taking office on Jan. 20, Trump ordered a 90-day pause so foreign aid contributions could be reviewed to see if they align with his "America First" foreign policy.

A US State Department spokesperson confirmed that part of the funding had been paused but said Secretary of State Marco Rubio had approved waivers on another $40.7 million in foreign assistance the Haitian National Police (HNP) and the MSS.

On Tuesday, the spokesperson said, "the United States delivered much-needed heavy armored equipment to the MSS mission and HNP in Port-au-Prince."

Korir Sing'oei, the principal secretary at Kenya's foreign affairs ministry, said that despite the freeze, there was enough money in the trust fund to underwrite the mission through the end of September.

“We are very confident that any freeze would not impair our ability to be able to continue with this mission," he told Reuters, adding he was hopeful the MSS would soon be converted to a UN peacekeeping mission, which would make it eligible for direct UN funding.

The Trump administration has not yet said whether it supports making the MSS a UN mission, and China and Russia have opposed doing so.

Trump said on Tuesday he thinks he will wind down the US Agency for International Development, in what would be a dramatic overhaul of how the world's largest single donor allocates foreign assistance.

