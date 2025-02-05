Daily Maverick
ACCOMMODATION HAVOC

UCT students sleep in SRC offices and lecture halls as university faces housing crisis

With the start of classes just days away, students are being forced into overcrowded spaces such as lecture halls and SRC offices, while the university faces mounting criticism.
UCT students sleep in SRC offices and lecture halls as university faces housing crisis UCT students resort to sleeping in lecture halls and Students’ Representative Council offices. (Screengrabs: Sasco UCT / X)
By Takudzwa Pongweni
5 Feb 2025
As the academic year at the University of Cape Town (UCT) looms, many students are without accommodation and forced into overcrowded or makeshift spaces such as lecture halls and Students’ Representative Council (SRC) offices. The housing shortage has sparked a wave of frustration, with students and the SRC hitting out at the university’s administration for its failure to address the issue and provide adequate support.

In a statement released by the SRC on 3 February, the student body condemned the administration for its failure to address this pressing issue and creating a hostile environment.

“Many students are without accommodation and are forced to sleep in lecture rooms and even SRC offices while the university fails to provide adequate housing and support for its students,” read the statement.

Same story, new year

The issue of housing is not new as similar protests and grievances have arisen in previous years. In February 2016, the Shackville protests occurred as Rhodes Must Fall (RMF) activists erected a shack on Residence Road, between two residence halls, to highlight the pressing need for more on-campus housing at UCT.

UCT students gather at Graça lawn on campus in February 2023 to picket for accommodation. They later marched to the Bremner Building to air their demands. (Photo: Xabiso Mkhabela)
UCT students gather on campus in February 2023 to picket for accommodation. They marched to the Bremner Building to air their demands. (Photo: Xabiso Mkhabela)

In 2021, students protested against financial exclusion, demanding that the university address issues such as the withdrawal of residence offers for students facing financial hardship. In 2023, further protests erupted on campus as students again called attention to the university’s failure to provide adequate housing and address the systemic problem of financial exclusion.

UCT spokesperson Elijah Moholola told Daily Maverick that UCT had about 8,200 beds available, both on-campus and in leased off-campus residences. This allows the university to accommodate 71% of eligible students who applied for 2025 housing (8,200 out of 11,500 applications). Notably, half of UCT’s first-year students will be housed on campus. 

Many students, particularly those affected by the NSFAS accommodation cap or who are in their N+1 year of study, are left without temporary housing as they await financial or academic resolutions. Historically, under previous leadership, it was a key part of UCT’s ethos to offer transit accommodation (temporary, dormitory-type accommodation in a residence) to students facing financial challenges, including unresolved fee debt. 

“This neglect directly contradicts the university’s previous commitments and undermines the wellbeing of our students [...] The University Council’s commitment to this initiative was clear and was intended to ensure that students would not be left in precarious situations while they worked through their financial or academic challenges,” read the SRC’s statement.

On 1 February, many returning students arrived at UCT only to discover they had no residence offers. Despite multiple engagements between the SRC and executive management, no provision had been made for transit accommodation.

Moholola said the university offered transit accommodation for eligible students, prioritising first-years. Earlier in the week, about 25 students were without accommodation, but arrangements have since been made for them, alongside others already accommodated through the transit system.

The SRC, however, says hundreds of students are affected.

Voices from the ground

A postgraduate student, who wished to remain anonymous, described the situation as overwhelming. 

“It’s been intense. It’s so hard to settle down and get ready for academics, it’s terribly hard. We cannot shower anywhere, we do not have beds. It’s just hard and we are basically homeless,” he said.

The student said many students had been sleeping in the SRC offices on the upper campus, with some residents donating food a few days ago. However, basic needs like showers have become a struggle, with students having to finesse makeshift solutions, making the situation even harder to endure.

The postgraduate student was told by student housing that his application was on the waiting list and would be reconsidered only after the end of the week.

Without the assurance of accommodation, many students, especially those who can’t afford off-campus housing, fear they may have to leave the university and return home.

“It’s inhumane and it would be much better if they just said, ‘You know what guys, just go back home because there is nothing we can do’. We don’t know what’s actually going to happen. We don’t even know if we have a future in this institution currently. It’s just cruel and the uncertainty is anxiety-inducing,” the student said. 

SRC secretary-general Ayabulela Nkwankwa said they attempted to engage with UCT management but had been met with resistance. 

“We had no choice but to take the students and house them in the SRC offices. We also had to place some in the library and lecture halls because there were too many students. At one point, there were over 100 students in the SRC offices,” she said.

Nkwankwa said UCT had instructed students’ residences willing to assist with food not to provide anything, leaving the SRC to handle the situation. 

“We had to call on the students to come to help us with donations. We still have … more than 100 students who are still sleeping in the offices and UCT has not given us an update on what is going to happen,” she said. 

Students evicted 

Vacation accommodation, which allows students with deferred or supplementary exams to return to Cape Town, has also been an issue. 

Historically, vacation accommodation has been provided until the day before residences officially reopen. Students with confirmed residence offers could return directly to their residences, while those without confirmed offers were placed in transit accommodation. But this year, students who had relied on vacation housing were unexpectedly evicted on 25 January, just 72 hours after the last supplementary examination.

“For the majority of these students, their residence offers were either withdrawn due to fee blocks or they were unable to travel home and return within the specified time frame. In these eviction letters, the university used threatening language to expel these students without providing alternative accommodation,” read the SRC’s statement.

Moreover, these students were denied food and faced cumbersome administrative barriers in their attempts to secure basic sustenance, compounding their already difficult situation.

Moholola said a small group of students failed to vacate their temporary rooms by the contractually agreed deadline of 20 January 2025 and were given legal notices to vacate by 27 January. He said UCT continued to provide meals during the additional stay and offered transport support to those who became academically ineligible for 2025.

SRC denounces UCT leadership

The SRC condemned these actions as part of the university’s ongoing failure under the leadership of Vice-Chancellor Mosa Moshabela to act in good faith. They argued that these decisions perpetuated the exclusion and alienation of black and poor students, leaving them without housing and access to basic resources. 

“Prof Moshabela has disregarded the resolutions put forward by the IRTC commission, particularly those aimed at resolving financial exclusion and the housing crisis, leaving students to fend for themselves in an environment that is not conducive to success,” read the statement.

The SRC also called out Deputy Vice-Chancellor for Transformation, Student Affairs and Social Responsiveness, Prof Elewani Ramugondo, for failing to champion the transformation agenda and improve conditions for poor students.

They criticised her for consistently refusing to engage meaningfully with the SRC, noting that her office had regressed in fulfilling the commitments outlined in the Institutional Reconciliation and Transformation Commission (IRTC) resolutions.

“We are left questioning why, under her leadership, transit accommodation is not being provided when she is fully aware of the current challenges students face with NSFAS funding,” read the statement.

If police are brought on to campus to suppress unarmed students, the SRC said it would be at the forefront, defending students’ rights and dignity.

“We will not stand idly by and allow UCT to become a militarised space where students are brutalised for demanding basic rights,” the SRC said. DM

Comments (10)

zarajackson403@gmail.com Feb 6, 2025, 09:13 AM

The University population has clearly grown too large for the actual infrastructure, facilities, and staff to handle. On top of this, it isn’t sustainable for the University to be expected to house and educate hundreds of students for free. Is accepting fewer students the solution?

Ed Rybicki Feb 6, 2025, 09:50 AM

You’d think so? Plus, UCT seems to have fallen into the trap of supporting too many students who can’t afford the fees, which results in the huge deficit they’re running presently (R400 mill or so). And then students who have not organised accommodation pitch up, and the SRC milks the issue

Graeme Feb 6, 2025, 09:28 AM

The sense of entitlement is extraordinary. One just doesn’t see this from the Baby Boomers and GenX generations.

info@webvetpractice.com Feb 6, 2025, 10:39 AM

Spot on. My mom and dad were boomers, during the apartheid years. In contrast to the constant lies and propaganda about so-called white privilege, they as white people never had the privilege of going to university, in spite of doing well at school. I never saw them flinging feces, though.

Mfana Dyasi Feb 7, 2025, 07:48 AM

You must check closely. They probably did not do well at school hence they could not enjoy that privilege.

Graeme Feb 7, 2025, 10:52 AM

I speak from first hand experience as a GenX university graduate (to masters level). I had to work so that I could pay for my studies. I paid for absolutely everything myself, including my accommodation/food. For masters I worked a full-time job and studied at night. There was no "free lunch".

keith.ciorovich Feb 7, 2025, 11:02 AM

There were no freebees like today.

Indeed Jhb Feb 6, 2025, 12:24 PM

Unsustainable situation. The university is supplying 7200 beds for 70% of its students. Surely that is enough - one would think the 30% would live at home in surrounding CT? Where do the excess of students come from?

hansvanbreuk Feb 6, 2025, 12:29 PM

We, living in the Eastern Cape, sent all three of our children to UCT in the 1990s, when accommodation was already a problem. We, as parents, had to sort out accomodation. People forget that UCT is an education provider - not a housing agency.

Ingeborge.Hastings@gmail.com Feb 6, 2025, 02:06 PM

UCT had ample time to respond to finance crisis. Instead they stick to fighting Israel and chasing away their top professors. Research-led education is substituted with “research into education”. Consequently fee-paying parents send their kids to other universities. UCT becomes academic pariah

stirling@netsolutions.co.za Feb 6, 2025, 11:17 PM

Sadly, very sadly, I hear you all. Bottom line as a large business owner in Cape Town, I will never consider any UCT graduates unless personally recommended by personal friends. Useless degrees. Idiots we have to engage

Ed Rybicki Feb 7, 2025, 09:38 AM

And your experience in judging the quality of a UCT degree is…what? UCT entrance is oversubscribed by at least 5 to 1 for first years; as a working academic till 2023 I can tell you no decline in standards of science or engineering degrees has occurred.

marion.ward79may@gmail.com Feb 7, 2025, 09:00 AM

Chasing away? I disagree! UCT would never risk losing an A-rated researcher!

Ed Rybicki Feb 7, 2025, 09:36 AM

Well, they don’t look after them like other places - Stellenbosch and Univ Pretoria eg - do. A little complacent, is UCT!

Ingeborge.Hastings@gmail.com Feb 7, 2025, 10:18 AM

UCT forced D Benatar (A-rated philosopher) and A Fagan (A-rated lawyer) to take early retirement. UCT does not care who teaches undergrads and supervises postgrads.

mfswan@telkomsa.net Feb 6, 2025, 02:09 PM

Fake pictures ? Where are their tooth brushes and study books.

Indeed Jhb Feb 6, 2025, 04:06 PM

Oh dear is that not supplied - terrible lets march tomorrow to vent our disgust!

Jennifer D Feb 7, 2025, 07:40 AM

Maybe these students should be doing what we did and working three jobs to pay our way whilst still attending lectures and risking life hitchhiking home (20kms) at 11pm after closing up the bookshop. Where is the exchange? They have not learnt that you give and you get.

mckevinkevin270@gmail.com Feb 7, 2025, 08:06 PM

You do realise that we have over 30% unemployment rate, right? Many couldn't find work if they tried, because there's not enough available. Add to that many of these students are from families that are poorer than you can comprehend. What are they to do? Work in your garden, presumably?

Matt 218 Feb 7, 2025, 02:54 PM

Get a job... There's no such thing as free, and no-one is obligated to house anyone. That should have been understood before going to campus

mckevinkevin270@gmail.com Feb 7, 2025, 08:13 PM

Yes, go get a job in an economy with 32% unemployment, because there simply aren't enough jobs to go around. And do that without any qualifications, meaning that you only qualify for jobs with absolutely shamefully low wages, if you can even find them. And live in a shack while you do it. Easy!

mistymountains46@yahoo.com Feb 8, 2025, 09:14 AM

Gee,I wonder why theres not much jobs around these days hey? Could it have something to do with ANC policies perhaps?? If I was a investor, this place sure as hell doesn't look great to come and pump money into, Espeacialy this exportation act,one just has to look at theECwhere there's no deeds

mckevinkevin270@gmail.com Feb 8, 2025, 03:50 PM

Ofc it's the fault of ANC policies (helped by historical disparities) - NOT these students', who have been of age for a single election cycle. You're intentionally missing my point. They are being accused of entitlement, because they aren't working. But that isn't as easy as it used to be.

Just Another Day Feb 8, 2025, 01:26 PM

Students must protest at the ANC offices as they are the root cause of the problem.

perthandymac@yahoo.com.au Feb 9, 2025, 03:13 AM

The hygiene must be awful. Imagine the smell! Imagine the hopelessness. This is a portrait of South Africa for most.