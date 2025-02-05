Several Brussels metro stations closed after shooting incident

No injuries were reported, it said.

The suspects fled into the metro tunnels after the shooting incident, a source close to the investigation said, adding that police were looking for two suspects.

Sources close to the investigation told local media the incident may have been drug-related.

Images on VRT's website showed two people walking into the station and opening fire. The images could not immediately be verified by Reuters.

(Reporting by Bart Meijer and Charlotte Van Campenhout, Editing by Timothy Heritage)