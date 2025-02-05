Asia shares edge higher, dollar backtracks

China sets firm fix for yuan, soothing devaluation worry

SYDNEY, Feb 5 (Reuters) - Asian stock markets tried to steady on Wednesday amid hopes US tariffs would not be as painful for the global economy as feared just a day ago, though Wall Street futures took a knock from a sharp drop in Alphabet shares as earnings disappointed.

Investors were also not entirely sure what to make of comments by President Donald Trump that the US would like to take over the war-ravaged Gaza Strip and develop it economically.

The dollar surrendered some of its recent gains as investors saw a little more scope for the Federal Reserve to ease policy this year, sparking a rally in Treasuries. The mood was helped by Beijing's relatively restrained response to President Donald Trump's added 10% in tariffs, which covered just $14 billion of US imports. "The measures are fairly modest, at least relative to US moves, and have clearly been calibrated to try to send a message to the U.S. without inflicting too much damage," said Julian Evans-Pritchard, head of China economics at Capital Economics.

"The risk is that China's retaliation proves too modest to exert any real pressure on the US to reverse tariffs, but sufficiently defiant to trigger a further escalation." Beijing supported sentiment on Wednesday by setting a firm fix for its yuan, countering concerns it might allow the currency to slide to offset the impact of tariffs on its exports. That saw Chinese blue chips return from holiday with a rise of 0.7%.

While many uncertainties remained, including Trump's threats of levies on Europe, markets seemed relieved things were not even worse. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan added 0.8%, while Japan's Nikkei edged up 0.3%. South Korea's main index bounced 1.2%. EUROSTOXX 50 futures , FTSE futures and DAX futures were all down around 0.1% amid the lingering risk of U.S. taxes on trade.