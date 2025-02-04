Minister of Correctional Services Pieter Groenewald announced on Tuesday, 4 February 2025, that Frans du Toit and Theuns Kruger, sentenced to life for their vicious attack and rape of Alison Botha in then Port Elizabeth (Gqeberha) in 1997, were back behind bars.

“Both individuals have been reincarcerated and will remain in custody,” said Groenewald, adding that he had cancelled their parole “after evaluation and consultation of legal opinions”.

Kruger and Du Toit were granted bail in July 2023 after serving 29 years without the consultation of Botha, who had opposed their release on multiple occasions.

Brain aneurysm

Botha suffered a massive brain aneurysm in September 2024 that has left her coping with ongoing health issues. She has had several setbacks with regard to a permanent drain that has been inserted in her brain.

On Tuesday, Botha told Daily Maverick “Minister Groenewald for president!” after she had learnt of the news.

Groenewald said the decision had been taken in accordance with the Correctional Services Act, which empowered him “to cancel parole for individuals sentenced to life imprisonment”.

His primary consideration, he said, had been “the imperative of protecting and securing the community, particularly in instances where acts of violence against women and children have been committed”.

Convicted rapists Theuns Kruger and Frans du Toit. (Photo: Supplied | Sharpened using AI)

Worst nightmare

The release of Du Toit and Kruger created enormous anxiety for Botha, who had always hung on to the hope and belief that they would die behind bars.

Both men had been out on parole at the time they attacked her and were planning another murder for the following day.

After Alison’s aneurysm, a trust was set up to raise funds as the sought-after public speaker was unable to work or earn an income while she recovered. She continues to receive medical assistance, thanks to a trust established in her name to cover her medical costs and rehabilitation.

The account was set up by well-wishers, and is managed by Botha’s legal team and other professionals who have stepped forward. (Donations can be made to Nedbank Trust Account No 1302230492. For international donations, include Swift code NEDSZAJJ.)

Botha said she had found the support “quite overwhelming”.

“For 30 years, my goal has been to share my story to encourage others. Now, facing this life-threatening event, I’ve felt your encouragement and care flooding back from you. Words can’t express my gratitude to all of you.” DM