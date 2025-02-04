Daily Maverick
Rape survivor Alison Botha’s attackers back behind bars after minister revokes parole

The reincarceration of Alison Botha's attackers has brought some relief while she recovers from health setbacks after a brain aneurysm.
Rape survivor Alison Botha’s attackers back behind bars after minister revokes parole Rape survivor and writer Alison Botha. (Photo: Brett Eloff / Gallo Images)
Marianne Thamm
4 Feb 2025
Facebook
25

Minister of Correctional Services Pieter Groenewald announced on Tuesday, 4 February 2025, that Frans du Toit and Theuns Kruger, sentenced to life for their vicious attack and rape of Alison Botha in then Port Elizabeth (Gqeberha) in 1997, were back behind bars.

“Both individuals have been reincarcerated and will remain in custody,” said Groenewald, adding that he had cancelled their parole “after evaluation and consultation of legal opinions”.

Kruger and Du Toit were granted bail in July 2023 after serving 29 years without the consultation of Botha, who had opposed their release on multiple occasions. 

Brain aneurysm

Botha suffered a massive brain aneurysm in September 2024 that has left her coping with ongoing health issues. She has had several setbacks with regard to a permanent drain that has been inserted in her brain.

On Tuesday, Botha told Daily Maverick “Minister Groenewald for president!” after she had learnt of the news.

Groenewald said the decision had been taken in accordance with the Correctional Services Act, which empowered him “to cancel parole for individuals sentenced to life imprisonment”. 

His primary consideration, he said, had been “the imperative of protecting and securing the community, particularly in instances where acts of violence against women and children have been committed”.

Convicted rapists Theuns Kruger and Frans du Toit. (Photo: Supplied | Sharpened using AI)
Worst nightmare

The release of Du Toit and Kruger created enormous anxiety for Botha, who had always hung on to the hope and belief that they would die behind bars.

Both men had been out on parole at the time they attacked her and were planning another murder for the following day. 

After Alison’s aneurysm, a trust was set up to raise funds as the sought-after public speaker was unable to work or earn an income while she recovered. She continues to receive medical assistance, thanks to a trust established in her name to cover her medical costs and rehabilitation.

The account was set up by well-wishers, and is managed by Botha’s legal team and other professionals who have stepped forward. (Donations can be made to Nedbank Trust Account No 1302230492. For international donations, include Swift code NEDSZAJJ.)

Botha said she had found the support “quite overwhelming”.

“For 30 years, my goal has been to share my story to encourage others. Now, facing this life-threatening event, I’ve felt your encouragement and care flooding back from you. Words can’t express my gratitude to all of you.” DM

Comments (10)

Elsabe Ketteringham Feb 5, 2025, 08:06 AM

How could they have served 29 years when the crime was committed in 1997?

whitehousechristine Feb 5, 2025, 10:17 AM

There's a typo: it happened in 1994, not 1997.

imvula@mweb.co.za Feb 5, 2025, 08:23 AM

Siyabonga Oom Groenewald ??

imvula@mweb.co.za Feb 5, 2025, 08:23 AM

Alan Watkins Feb 5, 2025, 09:20 AM

I thought No, surely not, when I read this. WTF? A minister doing the right and decent thing. No way in this country. And then I saw the minister was Pieter Groenewald. Well done Minister!

Rae Earl Feb 5, 2025, 09:31 AM

Parole board needs to be overhauled if this is indicative of their work ethic. An excellent decision by Pieter Groenewald and best wishes for Alison's recovery

andrew.farrer Feb 5, 2025, 10:03 AM

now put shabir and showerhead back in as well

Gavin Weir Feb 5, 2025, 01:01 PM

At long last we have a Minister of Correctional Services- Minister Groenwald - who has exercised his ministerial powers to prevent two monsters from being able to freely roam the streets. What was the Parole Board doing when it decided to release these two monsters?

Contrarian Guy Feb 5, 2025, 02:03 PM

A real minister taking real and sensible action!

dean.gary Feb 5, 2025, 02:36 PM

Now this is what I call NEWS, absolutely fantastic. The degenerates must spend the rest of their miserable lives behind bars.

Les Thorpe Feb 5, 2025, 04:27 PM

What an absolute shock!! The S.A. criminal justice system actually effecting justice for a change. Normally the perps would get all manner of sympathy from "the system" and be released well before time served, whilst the victim would be harassed and vilified.