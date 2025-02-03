LIVE UPDATES
Parliament calls for 'patient engagement' with Trump
US President Donald Trump said on Sunday that he would cut off funding for South Africa because "certain classes of people" in the country were being treated "very badly".
:President Cyril Ramaphosa at the launch of South Africa's G20 Presidency at Imbizo Media Centre on December 03, 2024 in Cape Town, South Africa. The G20 is a forum of the largest economies in the world who meet regularly to discuss the most pressing issues facing the global economy. (Photo: Gallo Images / Brenton Geach)