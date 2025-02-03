Daily Maverick
Taiwan says S.Africa gives March deadline to move office from Pretoria

In a diplomatic tug-of-war that could rival a soap opera, South Africa is tightening its grip on Taiwan, demanding its de facto embassy pack up and rebrand as a trade office, all while dancing to China's tune as their largest trading partner.
Reuters
By Reuters
3 Feb 2025
South Africa severed official diplomatic ties with Taiwan in 1997 and only maintains formal - and very close - relations with China, which views the democratically governed island as Chinese territory with no right to the trappings of a state.

In a statement late on Sunday, Taiwan's Foreign Ministry said South Africa's government had sent a letter in late January demanding the de facto Taiwanese embassy leave Pretoria before the end of March and "even be renamed as a trade office".

The demand "shows China's suppression against us in South Africa is becoming more serious", it added, saying, however, that negotiations between Taiwan and South Africa were ongoing.

The de facto South African embassy in Taipei did not immediately respond to a request for comment, and neither did China's Foreign Ministry.

South Africa had previously made a request last year for what is called the Taipei Liaison Office to leave Pretoria.

China is South Africa's largest trading partner globally and one with which it is looking to expand cooperation in areas such as renewable energy.

Taiwan's government rejects China's sovereignty claims and says it has a right to forge ties with other countries.

Taiwan only has formal diplomatic ties with 12 countries, and in Africa it only has a single ally left, Eswatini, which is almost entirely surrounded by South Africa.

(Reporting by Ben Blanchard; Editing by Sandra Maler)

Comments (5)

Ga g Feb 3, 2025, 08:29 AM

Bow down to your Chinese masters

martinmolteno@gmail.com Feb 3, 2025, 09:47 AM

I was told by a group of Chinese PhD students at a conference, that The Chinese had only disdain for Africans. I suspect that given a chance they would quickly become our new colonial masters. They will sell to SA and buy raw materials from SA... They will tell us what to do...

Sue Grant-Marshall Feb 3, 2025, 11:46 AM

Shame on you Pretoria! Shame on you Cyril !

Alan R Feb 4, 2025, 02:11 PM

This is not new. The saga of the Dalai Lama’s 3 refused visas occurred for the same reason. Tutu called them ".. this lickspittle bunch ..". I am amazed that I haven’t seen a Zapiro cartoon of Cyril licking Xi Jinpin’s posterior. Maybe if Zapiro won’t do one, ChatGPT could oblige?

Alexis .s Feb 4, 2025, 07:35 PM

But many South africans are happy we being dictated to by Trump and Elon... so if we consistent, this should be fine right?