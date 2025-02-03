Daily Maverick
South Africa's Ramaphosa to engage Trump over aid suspension

In a classic case of diplomatic tug-of-war, Trump threatens to yank funding over claims of land confiscation in South Africa, while Ramaphosa counters with a reminder that their land reform is all about justice, not a game of Monopoly.
US President Donald Trump walks on the South Lawn of the White House after arriving on Marine One in Washington, DC, USA, on 02 February 2025. EPA-EFE/Al Drago / POOL
By Reuters
3 Feb 2025
Trump said on Sunday, without citing evidence, that "South Africa is confiscating land" and "certain classes of people" were being treated "very badly" so he would cut funding until the matter was investigated.

Ramaphosa signed into law a bill last month to make it easier for the state to expropriate land in the public interest, despite objections by some parties in his coalition government.

"We look forward to engaging with the Trump administration over our land reform policy and issues of bilateral interest. We are certain that out of those engagements, we will share a better and common understanding over these matters," Ramaphosa said in a statement issued by the presidency.

"South Africa is a constitutional democracy that is deeply rooted in the rule of law, justice and equality. The South African government has not confiscated any land."

The law aims to address racial disparities in land ownership that persist three decades after apartheid's end in 1994.

Special conditions have to be met before expropriating land such as it having longtime informal occupants, being unused and held purely for speculation, or being abandoned.

"The recently adopted Expropriation Act is not a confiscation instrument, but a constitutionally mandated legal process that ensures public access to land in an equitable and just manner as guided by the constitution," Rampahosa added on Monday.

Trump's comments, made in a Truth Social post, did not directly name the law.

Ramaphosa said except for PEPFAR aid, which constitutes 17% of South Africa's HIV/Aids programme, there was no other significant funding provided by the United States.

South Africa's rand fell nearly 2% against the dollar early on Monday after Trump's remarks. Stocks and the benchmark government bond also tumbled.

Beyond Fedup Feb 3, 2025, 01:52 PM

It is not just about the land Cyril. It’s your revolting foreign policy that cozyies up to the most vile murderers/human rights abusers and your party’s utter disdain for those who donate millions as charity for worthwhile causes. It is called being UNGRATEFUL and time that a reckoning came.

Roy Rover Feb 3, 2025, 03:22 PM

So you wish harm on your own country?

Lawrence King Feb 3, 2025, 02:57 PM

The bill is a slippery slope which is wide open to abuse (...and would you really trust an incompetent and corrupt ANC not to abuse this?) ... well done DT for guarding property rights - the pillar of any functioning liberal democracy (a far better system than the alternatives).

Ngwenyasibusiso80@gmail.com Feb 3, 2025, 03:34 PM

Donald isn't guarding any "property rights" or even care about "liberal democracy"