South Africa’s ill-fortune at Cricket World Cup finals has continued – this time the women’s under-19 side could not get over the final hurdle.

India, who went through the tournament unbeaten, dismantled the Proteas by nine wickets at the under-19 Cricket World Cup on Sunday morning in Malaysia after the South African under-19 side could only muster 82 runs in their 20 overs.

India knocked the score off in the 12th over, thanks mainly to a quickfire 44 off 33 by all-rounder Trisha Gongadi, who also took three wickets for 15 runs with her leg spin bowling earlier in the affair.

South African cricket’s semi-final bad luck seems to have been broken, having made the final of the last two Women’s T20 Cricket World Cups and the previous Men’s T20 Cricket World Cup, but chasing victory in the final seems to be a step too far at the moment.

Scores in excess of 100 have only been chased twice in the under-19 World Cup before the final and both came in the semi-finals, by South Africa and India. In India’s semi-final, they easily chased 113 with nine wickets and 30 balls to spare against England.

“We didn’t show up today with the bat, that’s just the truth,” South Africa’s skipper, Kayla Reyneke, said after the clash.

“We’ll regroup and see where we could have done better. We were a lot of runs short, it was definitely not our day.”

South Africa’s Jemma Botha in action during their U19 Women's T20 World Cup final against India at Bayuemas Oval in Kuala Lumpur on 2 February 2025. (Photo: Isuru Sameera / Gallo Images)

Throughout the under-19 World Cup India have been the dominant side, with no team laying a glove on them. South Africa needed to be at their very best to beat them and on the day, on Sunday, they weren’t.

“I take nothing away from this team,” Reyneke said. "We’ve had a pretty good run, I’m so thankful for everything. I said before the game, if it’s not the timing for us today, it will be in the future for us. It just wasn’t our day today, we didn’t show up.”

The conditions in Malaysia suited the strong Indian side as well, as they deployed their array of varied spinners, and batters who bat well against spin, to excellent effect.

Kayla Reyneke bowls against India during the U19 World Cup final on 2 February 2025. (Photo: Isuru Sameera / Gallo Images)

Investing in the future

The 2025 tournament has shown the growth in under-19 women’s cricket development in the country. At the inaugural under-19 Women’s World Cup, hosted in South Africa in 2023, the home side failed to pass the Super Stage after being knocked out through net-run rate.

At the second time of asking, they coasted through their group, the Super Six stage and their semifinal against Australia but fell short against the two-time champions, when the two unbeaten sides met in the final.

“We will still take the positives, there’s so much to take out of this tournament. I’m so proud of these girls,” Reyneke added.

“What we’ve done, not only here but for the young girls back home. We’ve inspired a nation and we’ve shown what we can do on the big stage.

The Junior Proteas’ Jemma Botha plays a shot during the U19 World Cup final against India in Kuala Lumpur on 2 February 2025. (Photo: Isuru Sameera / Gallo Images)

“Getting the support from back home and all the positive messages we’ve received, I couldn’t ask for better.”

South Africa’s preparation for this World Cup started shortly after the very first World Cup, with several of 2025’s cohort, including captain Reyneke, playing in their second tournament.

“It’s been a crazy 18 months,” the skipper said. “The preparation started in 2023, since then we’ve had a lot of camps.

“We had a tour of India, we played against Ireland, USA and lots of warm-up games before the World Cup.

“We couldn’t have asked for better preparation, it’s just the small margins that can cost you a game.”

Despite the investment and the budding talent at junior level in South Africa, India are just a step ahead at the moment, having not lost an under-19 Women’s World Cup match, across two editions, before. DM