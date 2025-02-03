Protests in Panama during US Secretary of State Marco Rubio's visit, and more from around the world

People protest the visit of the Secretary of State of the United States, Marco Rubio, in Panama City, Panama, 01 February 2025. The Secretary of State of the United States, Marco Rubio, arrived in Panama on his first official trip to Central America amid a tense climate due to US President Donald Trump's threats to 'recover' control of the canal. EPA-EFE/BIENVENIDO VELASCO People burn a US flag during a protest against the visit of US Secretary of State Marco Rubio in Panama City, Panama, 02 February 2025. The Secretary of State of the United States, Marco Rubio, arrived in Panama on his first official trip to Central America amid a tense climate due to US President Donald Trump's threats to 'recover' control of the canal. EPA-EFE/BIENVENIDO VELASCO A man holds an anti-Trump sign in a protest against the visit of US Secretary of State Marco Rubio in Panama City, Panama, 02 February 2025. The Secretary of State of the United States, Marco Rubio, arrived in Panama on his first official trip to Central America amid a tense climate due to US President Donald Trump's threats to 'recover' control of the canal. EPA-EFE/BIENVENIDO VELASCO US Secretary of State Marco Rubio (C) walks on the tarmac of the Marcos A. Gelabert International Airport in Panama City, Panama 03 February 2025. Rubio was present during the deportation process of Colombian migrants from Panama back to Colombia, which is part of an agreement in which the United States finances these repatriations. EPA-EFE/BIENVENIDO VELASCO Fighters of the Ezz al-Din Al-Qassam brigades, the military wing of Hamas, before the release of Israeli hostage Keith Siegel to representatives of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) in Gaza port in Gaza City, 01 February 2025. Three Israeli hostages, Keith Siegel, Ofer Calderon and Yarden Bibas were transferred from Hamas to the Red Cross, as part of the Israeli-Hamas hostage release and cease-fire deal. EPA-EFE/MOHAMMED SABER Sri Lankan Army soldiers, dressed in traditional costumes, march with national flags during the Independence Day parade rehearsal in Colombo, Sri Lanka, 02 February 2025. Sri Lanka will celebrate the 77th anniversary of independence from British colonial rule on 04 February. Independence Day is also known as the National Day of Sri Lanka. EPA-EFE/CHAMILA KARUNARATHNE People attend a Chinese New Year celebration event in the Chinatown neighborhood in The Hague, Netherlands, 01 February 2025. The Chinese Lunar New Year, also called the Spring Festival, fell on 29 January 2025, marking the start of the Year of the Snake. EPA-EFE/PHIL NIJHUIS Performers prepare to take part in the main ceremony for visitors at the Nan Hua Temple as thousands of people celebrate Chinese New Year in Bronkhorstspruit, South Africa, 02 February 2025. The celebration ushered in the Year of the Snake for the Chinese people and was attended by thousands. EPA-EFE/KIM LUDBROOK An idol of Goddess of Saraswati at Jagannath Hall ground of Dhaka University in Dhaka, Bangladesh, 3 February 2025. Saraswati Puja is one of the main religious festivals of the Hindu community, during which devotees worship the goddess of knowledge, wisdom, and culture. EPA-EFE/MONIRUL ALAM Protesters attend a rally in front of the Brandenburg Gate in Berlin, Germany, 02 February 2025. People gathered to protest against the Christian Democratic Union's (CDU) cooperation with the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) party, after the CDU's motion in the Budestag won a majority with the help of AfD votes. This is a novelty, as the CDU wanted to maintain a so-called "firewall" regarding cooperation with the far-right party. EPA-EFE/HANNIBAL HANSCHKE People demonstrate along Buford Highway during a large protest against the Trump administration's immigration and deportation sweeps against undocumented aliens in Atlanta, Georgia, USA, 01 February 2025. The area of the protest has a high migrant population. EPA-EFE/ERIK S. LESSER People attend a counter-protest organised by Stand Up To Racism group in opposition to 'Unite the Kingdom' march by supporters of jailed far-right activist Stephen Yaxley-Lennon, known as Tommy Robinson, in central London, Britain, 01 February 2025. The Metropolitan Police has increased police presence in central London to police the 'Unite the Kingdom' march and a counter-protest organised by Stand Up To Racism group. EPA-EFE/TOLGA AKMEN Smoke rises as the Israeli army detonate explosives in a residential area in the West Bank camp of Jenin, 02 February 2025. Over two dozen Palestinians have been killed, according to the Palestinian Ministry of Health, and one Israeli soldier, according to the Israeli army, since the start of the Israeli military operation in Jenin on 21 January 2025, two days after the ceasefire in the Gaza Strip came into effect. EPA-EFE/ALAA BADARNEH Indian children's rights activist and Nobel Peace Prize Winner Kailash Satyarthi arrives to attend the World Leaders Summit on Children's Rights, at San Damaso courtyard in the Vatican City, 03 February 2025. EPA-EFE/ETTORE FERRARI An Iranian man flashes the victory sign as he drives next to a wall painting in a street in Tehran, Iran, 03 February 2025. Iran will celebrate its 46th revolution anniversary on 10 February 2025. EPA-EFE/ABEDIN TAHERKENAREH People attend the Florida Renaissance Festival celebrated in Deerfield Beach, Florida, USA, 01 February 2025. The Florida Renaissance Festival marks 33 years of transporting visitors to a magical world filled with royalty, mythical creatures, warriors, and entertainers across seven weekends of festivities. EPA-EFE/CRISTOBAL HERRERA-ULASHKEVICH Dancer Azamat Bolzhurov (C, rear) as Siegfried and ballerina Meerim Sultanakaeva as Odette performs the ballet 'Swan Lake' on the stage of the Kyrgyz Academic Opera and Ballet Theater in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, 01 February 2025. EPA-EFE/IGOR KOVALENKO. DM