Lekker Brekker Monday: Bangers on toast

This recipe is banging. Is that term current in South Africa? You hear it all the time in England. Anything that’s impressive is “banging”. And I don’t mean it in an immodest way. Promise. It just is banging.

The newest thing that I love about bangers — and, being South African, I am of course referring to Eskort pork sausages, unapologetically — is how brilliantly well they cook in an air fryer. Bangingly. If that’s a word.

You just preheat the thing to 180°C. Spray the sausages (which you’ve thawed) with cooking oil spray. Bung the bangers in the basket. (Is “bung” current in South Africa? It means to shove in.) It takes about 15 minutes for them to turn golden brown and cook all the way through. Banging.

Meanwhile, you fry some sliced onion and, in a ramekin, mix equal parts of honey mustard and mayonnaise.

You might like to bake a loaf of The Foodie’s Wife’s herbed bread first. The recipe is here. Otherwise, toast whatever bread you fancy.

Tony’s banging pork bangers on toast

(Makes 4)

Ingredients

4 Eskort pork bangers (or similar)

1 medium onion, skinned and sliced

2 Tbsp butter

4 slices of herbed bread, toasted

1 Tbsp Maille honey mustard

1 Tbsp mayonnaise

Small herb leaves for garnish

Method

Make a loaf of herbed bread, let it cool on a wire rack, and cut four slices. Toast them to perfection, and smear with butter while still hot.

Preheat an air fryer to 180°C, coat the sausages with cooking oil spray, and fry in the air fryer until golden brown, about 15 minutes. Shake the basket every couple of minutes to toss them around.

Meanwhile, peel and slice an onion and fry until golden in butter, and reserve. Pick some small herb leaves.

In a ramekin, mix together 1 tablespoon each of Maille honey mustard and mayonnaise.

Smear the slices of toast with half of the mustard mayo.

Slice the 4 pork bangers in half lengthwise and lay 2 of the sausage slices on each of 4 slices of bread. (That’s 1 sausage per slice.)

Spoon the onion equally on top of the sausages.

Top with dabs of the sauce and dot with leaves. Bung those in yer gob. Or, to put it another Brit way, “get them down yer”. DM

Tony Jackman is twice winner of the Galliova Food Writer of the year award, in 2021 and 2023

This dish is photographed on a plate by Mervyn Gers Ceramics.