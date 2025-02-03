Daily Maverick
In pictures – The 2025 Grammys belonged to Beyoncé & Kendrick Lamar

This photo essay captures a selection of the most powerful moments from the 67th annual Grammy Awards ceremony held at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California, on 02 February 2025.
In pictures – The 2025 Grammys belonged to Beyoncé & Kendrick Lamar Kanye West "Ye" (L) and Bianca Censori on the red carpet for the 67th annual Grammy Awards ceremony at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California, USA, 02 February 2025. EPA-EFE/ALLISON DINNER
Maverick Life Editors
3 Feb 2025
Musician Ricky Dillard on the red carpet for the 67th annual Grammy Awards ceremony at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California, USA, 02 February 2025. EPA-EFE/ALLISON DINNER
Willow Smith on the red carpet for the 67th annual Grammy Awards ceremony at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California, USA, 02 February 2025. EPA-EFE/ALLISON DINNER
Musician Miley Cyrus on the red carpet for the 67th annual Grammy Awards ceremony at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California, USA, 02 February 2025. EPA-EFE/ALLISON DINNER
Paris Hilton on the red carpet for the 67th annual Grammy Awards ceremony at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California, USA, 02 February 2025. EPA-EFE/ALLISON DINNER
Musician Janelle Monae on the red carpet for the 67th annual Grammy Awards ceremony at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California, USA, 02 February 2025. EPA-EFE/ALLISON DINNER
Alisha Gaddis attends the 67th Annual GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 02, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)
Sierra Ferrell attends the 67th Annual GRAMMY Awards on February 02, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)
Chappell Roan attends the 67th Annual GRAMMY Awards on February 02, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)
Joy Villa attends the 67th GRAMMY Awards on February 02, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)
Kai Cenat attends the 67th Annual GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 02, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)
Chappell Roan attends the 67th GRAMMY Awards on February 02, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)
Sabrina Carpenter attends the 67th Annual GRAMMY Awards on February 02, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)
Gracie Abrams attends the 67th Annual GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 02, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)
Charli XCX attends the 67th Annual GRAMMY Awards on February 02, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)
Madison Beer attends the 67th Annual GRAMMY Awards on February 02, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)
Cardi B attends the 67th GRAMMY Awards on February 02, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)
(L-R) Ifedayo Gatling, George Marage and Dennis Bailey of The Harlem Gospel Travelers attend the 67th Annual GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 02, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)
Richie Shazam attends the 67th Annual GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 02, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)
Taylor Swift attends the 67th Annual GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 02, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by John Shearer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)
(L-R) Will Smith, Willow Smith, and Jaden Smith attend the 67th Annual GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 02, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)
Jaden Smith attends the 67th Annual GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 02, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)
(L-R) Beyoncé and Alicia Keys attend the 67th Annual GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 02, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)
(L-R) Chappell Roan and Sabrina Carpenter attend the 67th Annual GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 02, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by John Shearer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)
(L-R) Louis Partridge and Olivia Rodrigo attend the 67th Annual GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 02, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by John Shearer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)
(L-R) Bruno Mars, Ben Winston, and Lady Gaga onstage during the 67th Annual GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 02, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by John Shearer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)
Brian "Killah B" Bates (L) and Jourdin Pauline (3rd L) attend the 67th Annual GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 02, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)
(L-R) James Shaffer and Evis Xheneti attend the 6th Jam For Janie Grammy Awards Viewing Party Presented By Live Nation at the Hollywood Palladium on February 02, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Araya Doheny/Getty Images for Janie's Fund)
Doechii performs onstage at the 67th annual GRAMMY Awards Pre-GRAMMY Gala and GRAMMY Salute to Industry Icons honoring Jody Gerson on February 01, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for The Recording Academy )
Post Malone stands onstage at the 67th annual GRAMMY Awards Pre-GRAMMY Gala and GRAMMY Salute to Industry Icons honoring Jody Gerson on February 01, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for The Recording Academy )
American rapper Kendrick Lamar (L) accepts the Grammy for Record of the Year during the 67th annual Grammy Awards ceremony at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California, USA, 02 February 2025. EPA-EFE/CAROLINE BREHMAN
US singer Beyonce accepts the Grammy for Best Country Album during the 67th annual Grammy Awards ceremony at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California, USA, 02 February 2025. EPA-EFE/CAROLINE BREHMAN. DM
Comments (8)

Confucious Says Feb 3, 2025, 02:08 PM

WTAF????

Bruce MacDonald Feb 3, 2025, 02:15 PM

Gosh!

johnmkasto@gmail.com Feb 3, 2025, 02:17 PM

Hollywood lost touch with reality a long time ago. Contagious, even the kids have it now

Richard Kennard Feb 3, 2025, 02:42 PM

Need the 2025 project to clean up that lot...the country needs the wholesome values of the Trumps &amp; Pete Hegseth.

Rodney Weidemann Feb 3, 2025, 03:09 PM

Not to mention those of MTG and Matt Gaetz...

Mr. Fair Feb 3, 2025, 03:13 PM

Acceptable fashion changes all the time, non-stop. What is your definition of a wholesome outfit? Below the knee, shoulders covered, headscarf ... oh wait a minute...

Richard Kennard Feb 3, 2025, 03:38 PM

Looks like a buxom mannequin with probably the savvy as well hanging out with Kanye West

Tony Norman Feb 6, 2025, 01:24 PM

Its not the first time Kanye West and the "lady" have been out together with her virtually naked

alastairmgf Feb 3, 2025, 03:02 PM

Sorry to say so, but most of them look utterly hideous. They represent everything that is wrong with the woke left and Hollywood.

Sad toSay Feb 3, 2025, 03:10 PM

Disgusting at best

Mr. Fair Feb 3, 2025, 03:10 PM

Too-rich entertainers being extravagant. So what, let them be creative and enjoy the cameras. As long as I'm not paying for it. I wonder if the commentators above would prefer overalls or khaki uniforms for everyone instead... or red baseball caps.

Richard Kennard Feb 3, 2025, 03:42 PM

And what's wrong with an Amish moderation?

johnmkasto@gmail.com Feb 3, 2025, 04:09 PM

Pretty sure they won't be able to be "creative and enjoy" in nude women on the red carpet in your beloved palestina.. Hypocrite

Hartmut Winkler Feb 3, 2025, 07:06 PM

Isn't it blatantly clear now that, to move forward, the world needs to stop making a big deal out of American garbage? Please report on serious music and more important things

Mr. Fair Feb 4, 2025, 09:07 AM

The (-) comments here, from those who actively clicked on the article &amp; looked thru all the photos, reminds me of a letter a lady wrote into a Cape Town newspaper, complaining that if she pushes her desk up to the window, stands on it, &amp; uses binoculars, she can see topless ladies on the beach

Richard Kennard Feb 4, 2025, 10:16 AM

Also remember Graaffs pool in its heyday

Patricia Betterton Feb 5, 2025, 11:30 AM

Hehe