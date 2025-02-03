Daily Maverick
Car bomb kills 15 in northern Syria, deadliest since Assad toppled

Car bomb kills 15 in northern Syria, deadliest since Assad toppled Syrian opposition fighters secure the area near Manbij city, northern Syria, 04 January 2025. A group of opposition fighters from the National Army gathered near Manbij to launch a military operation against the positions of the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) in Tishreen Dam near the city of Manbij in northern Syria. EPA-EFE/BILAL AL HAMMOUD
Reuters
By Reuters
3 Feb 2025
There were no immediate claims of responsibility for the attack in Manbij, located some 30 km (19 miles) from the Turkish border. The civil defence rescue service identified the dead as 14 women and one man, and said another 15 women were wounded.

The victims were agricultural workers and the death toll was likely to increase, a civil defence official told Reuters.

Manbij has changed hands numerous times during the Syrian war, most recently in December when Turkey-backed groups captured it from the U.S.-backed Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), which is led by the Kurdish YPG militia.

The SDF had captured Manbij from Islamic State in 2016.

On Saturday, a car bomb in Manbij killed four civilians and wounded nine others, including children, the Syrian state news agency SANA reported.

Assad was toppled from power on Dec. 8, following a lightning offensive by the Islamist Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) group, whose leader, Ahmed al-Sharaa, was declared Syria's transitional president last week.

(Reporting by Clauda Tanios in Dubai, Kinda Makieh and Khalil Ashawi in Damascus; Writing by Clauda Tanios and Tom Perry; Editing by Toby Chopra, Bernadette Baum and Alex Richardson)

