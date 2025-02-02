Photo essay: Among the forgotten mountains and deserted mines of the Northern Cape
Weathered, historic diamond-find ledgers, fossilised oyster shells, mineralised rock formations, salt deposits and old rusted excavators are just a few of the relics found at derelict and abandoned mines across the Richtersveld region, part of the broader Namaqualand in the Northern Cape.
Barbed wire stretches along the perimeter of a diamond mine owned by the Alexkor Richtersveld Mining Company Joint Venture in Alexander Bay, Northern Cape, on 17 January 2025. Alexkor, a state-owned entity, extracts diamonds from land, rivers, and offshore deposits, tapping into the vast resource of 90–95% gem-quality diamonds along southern Africa’s west coast. At the time, the mine appeared deserted, with unmanned excavators standing idle against the barren landscape, in stark contrast to the immense wealth hidden beneath the earth and sea. (Photo: Kristin Engel)
The Richtersveld in the Northern Cape is known for its harsh, arid conditions, extreme temperatures, sweeping valleys and rugged mountains and is home to the succulent Karoo – a biodiversity hotspot between South Africa and Namibia.
But right alongside this are vast expanses of land scarred by historic and active mining activity where derelict and abandoned diamond mines are found in abundance.
Daily Maverick travelled with Protect The West Coast, a non-profit organisation dedicated to fighting illegal and destructive mining on the West Coast of South Africa, from Hondeklip Bay up to Alexander Bay, where a series of derelict diamond mines and devastated land can be found.
Weathered historic diamond-find ledgers, dating back more than 30 years, fossilised oyster shells, abandoned buildings and rusted mining equipment, mineralised rock formations, and salt deposit accumulations were just a few of the finds in this desolate corner of South Africa, seemingly left behind and forgotten once there were no more minerals left to extract.
Diamond mining is and has been taking place on land, along rivers, across beaches, and in the sea of this region for decades. But it seems rare that these diamond companies clean up after themselves. DM