UK, France and Germany reiterate concern over Israel blocking contact with UNRWA

UK, France and Germany reiterate concern over Israel blocking contact with UNRWA Palestinian refugees in Syria protest outside the headquarters of the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine refugees (UNRWA) in Damascus, Syria, 26 January 2025. Palestinian refugees gathered in a protest demanding the improvement of basic services, especially in the fields of health, education and relief, in addition to providing job opportunities that contribute to improving their living conditions. EPA-EFE/MOHAMMED AL RIFAI
Reuters
By Reuters
31 Jan 2025
"We urge the government of Israel to work with international partners, including the UN, to ensure continuity of operations," a joint statement from the three nations, published by the British government, said.

The law, which was adopted in October and took effect on Thursday, bans UNRWA from operating on Israeli land and prevents the agency from having any contact with Israeli authorities.

Israeli officials have accused some UNRWA staffers of involvement in the Oct. 7, 2023 attack by Hamas and of being members of the Palestinian militant group.

The U.N. said on Thursday that UNRWA was continuing to deliver assistance and services in the Gaza Strip, West Bank and East Jerusalem.

Established in 1949, UNRWA provides aid, health and education services to millions of people in the Palestinian territories and neighboring Arab countries of Syria, Lebanon and Jordan.

(Reporting by Catarina Demony, Writing by Sam Tabahriti; Editing by Sachin Ravikumar)

alastairmgf Jan 31, 2025, 02:57 PM

UNRWA is a thoroughly discredited organization which has harboured Hamas terrorists.