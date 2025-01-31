Daily Maverick
Dailymaverick logo

Newsdeck

Newsdeck

Taylor Swift unveiled as presenter at Sunday's Grammys

In a twist of fate worthy of a Taylor Swift lyric, the Grammy Awards are set to sparkle with the pop icon as a presenter, while she aims for her fifth Album of the Year win against heavyweights like Beyoncé and Billie Eilish, all amidst a backdrop of fundraising for wildfire victims.
Taylor Swift unveiled as presenter at Sunday's Grammys epa07104618 Charli XCX is seen on stage as a warm up act before pop singer-songwriter Taylor Swift perfoms at Optus Stadium, Perth, Australia, Friday, October 19, 2018. The concert is part of Swift's 'Reputation Stadium Tour'. EPA-EFE/RICHARD WAINWRIGHT AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY
Reuters
By Reuters
31 Jan 2025
Facebook
0

By Lisa Richwine

The Recording Academy did not say which category Swift would present at the awards show in downtown Los Angeles.

"Are you ready for it? @taylorswift13 is joining us this Sunday as a presenter at the 67th #GRAMMYs," said a post on the Recording Academy account on X.

Swift is nominated for the night's top prize - album of the year - for her breakup album "The Tortured Poets Department," and five other awards. The "Fortnight" singer has won album of the year a record four times.

Her competitors for the night's top honor include Beyonce with "Cowboy Carter" and Billie Eilish with "Hit Me Hard and Soft."

The Grammys show will celebrate top performances in music and also raise funds for people affected by the recent wildfires in Los Angeles.

(Reporting by Lisa Richwine; Editing by Lincoln Feast.)

Comments (0)

Scroll down to load comments...