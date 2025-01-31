Daily Maverick
Norway police arrest ship on suspicion of Baltic Sea cable damage

In a plot twist worthy of a maritime thriller, Norwegian authorities have snagged the Silver Dania, a ship suspected of playing a not-so-innocent role in severing a vital fibre cable in the Baltic Sea—proving that even the high seas can’t escape the grip of international intrigue.
Norway police arrest ship on suspicion of Baltic Sea cable damage Norway's Minister of Justice, Emilie Enger Mehl (2-R), attends the opening of the Oslo Police District's new local police section in the Grunerlokka neighborhood, Oslo, Norway, 27 January 2025. EPA-EFE/Stian Lysberg Solum NORWAY OUT
Reuters
By Reuters
31 Jan 2025
The arrest took place at the request of Latvian authorities, the police in the northern Norwegian city of Tromsoe said.

"It is suspected that the ship has been involved in serious damage to a fibre cable in the Baltic Sea between Latvia and Sweden," the police said in a statement.

The Norwegian-owned and flagged vessel, named as Silver Dania, had been sailing from St. Petersburg in the Baltic Sea to Murmansk in the Russian Arctic, police said.

(Reporting by Terje Solsvik, editing by Stine Jacobsen)

