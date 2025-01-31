Norway police arrest ship on suspicion of Baltic Sea cable damage

The arrest took place at the request of Latvian authorities, the police in the northern Norwegian city of Tromsoe said.

"It is suspected that the ship has been involved in serious damage to a fibre cable in the Baltic Sea between Latvia and Sweden," the police said in a statement.

The Norwegian-owned and flagged vessel, named as Silver Dania, had been sailing from St. Petersburg in the Baltic Sea to Murmansk in the Russian Arctic, police said.

(Reporting by Terje Solsvik, editing by Stine Jacobsen)